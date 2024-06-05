Backend Developer
PayPal Limited, Filial Sweden / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
Meet our team
You will work in a team with 6-8 backend engineers
The team is responsible for the full SW lifecycle of the services they own
The Identity team is part of the Seller Lifecycle Alliance with responsibility for the full lifecycle of a merchant account, including engagement and cross-selling
As a senior engineer you will also have the opportunity and be expected to contribute to the backend chapter which spans across teams in Zettle engineering
Your way to impact
The Identity team develops and sharpens the foundation on which all our product integrations are standing on. By joining our team, your day-to-day will notably consist in creating and owning smooth integrations between business applications used across PayPal's ecosystem. In this spirit, you will be taking care of the data of all our merchants throughout their lifecycle.
Your day-to-day
In this role you will contribute to all aspects of the backend while being involved in all phases of the software engineering including infrastructure, data, deployment, monitoring, architecture, code reviews, and more.
In your day-to-day role you will
Be part of an agile product development team where you together solve complex challenges enabling merchants to do their business across the globe
Be collaborating with teams and stakeholders across the global PayPal organization
Learn and develop every day by challenging yourself and your team
What do you need to bring
You have substantial experience as a Java Backend Developer. Experience from the Identity domain from a large complex organization is considered a great plus.
To thrive in this role, we think that you would benefit from having a experience with:
Java 8+ with frameworks as Dropwizard or Spring Boot.
API Integrations.
Building distributed systems with REST.
Working with continuously delivered systems.
SQL and data modelling with PostgreSQL.
Cloud development with Docker, Kubernetes preferably in AWS.
Pair/Mob programming.
