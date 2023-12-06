Backend Developer
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mobenga AB i Malmö
Company Description
We are looking for an awesome and passionate Java Backend Developer for one of our teams in Malmö. This team develops mobile and desktop web sportsbook applications using the latest technologies. Are you the one we are looking for?
Playtech Sports builds mobile and desktop applications for sports betting operators and have a proud history and a proven track record with the biggest players in the business. We understand the importance of a good work-life balance and offer flexible work hours and the option to work while commuting or from home when needed. We take our culture seriously and make time for fun, health and charity with a dedicated playroom, frequent social activities, weekly workout hours and charity events. We also provide a very generous pension package, wellness allowance and yearly health checkups.
Playtech Sports has offices in Malmö, London, Vienna, Bremen, Sofia, Nicosia and Kiev with 600+ employees. Playtech Sports is a subsidiary of Playtech, listed at London Stock Exchange with more than 6000 employees globally.
Job Description
In this role you will be developing the core parts of our Digital Sportsbook which serves multiple web applications processing millions of transactions every day with high demands on scalability and real-time performance.
At Playtech Sports we strongly believe in the power of teams and agile methodologies. You will work closely within the team to create designs, code, review and together with other teams make sure the Product is shippable every iteration. As part of our continuous improvement culture you will be exploring new technologies, systems and ways of working.
Technology
The backend part of the stack you will be working with gets content and handles transactions through APIs. It is built with Java, Spring (Core, WebFlux, Boot), MongoDB and Redis and communicates via REST APIs and WebSockets with our Frontend built in JavaScript, React and Redux. It's all managed with Kubernetes and Docker.
Who are you?
The ideal candidate probably has a higher technical education and a 2+ years' experience of development of APIs for web applications using Java and Spring. You are a curious and eager learner when it comes to new technologies. You are comfortable working with distributed teams and you are fluent in English, both in speech and writing. You have a collaborative mindset and feel passionate coding and designing together with your teammates.
Qualifications
Required Skills & Knowledge
Advanced level in Java (including OOP principles and Design Patterns, e.g. SOLID), Spring Framework and Spring Boot
Source control (Git)
Linux
NoSQL databases (MongoDB)
API design
Desirable Skills & Knowledge
Familiar with agile methodologies
Familiar with JavaScript
Build Management and Continuous Integration
Docker and Kubernetes
Gradle
Redis
Bonus Full Stack Skills & Knowledge
React
HTML5 & CSS3
