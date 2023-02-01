Backend Developer
When being part of a "scene", it is sometimes way too easy to become a bit lazy and fall back to established ways of doing things. Not because they are the best way of doing it or that you enjoy that way of working, but simply because that is what's expected of you. Nothing wrong with that really, normally it gets the job done. But imagine a world where a thing like the "Outlaw Country Movement" didn't happen. The world would simply not be blessed with the talents and the music of people like Towns Van Zandt, Steve Earl or even Willie Nelson.
The originators of the Outlaw Country Movement simply decided that they wanted to change the way country music was played and portrayed. They wanted to take a giant leap away from the polished, slick and definitely limiting structures of the Nashville sound that was dominant at the time. The type of personalities that formed that movement is exactly the type of personalities that we are looking for, within Software Engineering, at Skymill. (If you have no idea at all what we are talking about, give Heartworn Highways a study)
Skymill has since the start in 2018, been all about finding new ways of building teams, working on projects and creating quality systems for clients all over Sweden and Denmark. And now we are looking to find more talents from the scene that have the same urge to find their own path and stay away from doing things as "they've always been done".
What you will be doing
Being part of the Outlaw Software Engineering Movement means that you have to be able to read up on and fully understand the technical requirements presented to you by our clients. You also need to have the ability to turn these requirements into innovative beautiful implementations, mainly using Java, C# and JavaScript (Node.js). But you also have to be able to tell your unique story and take on the role as a communicator when walking your team members and your customer through the entire development cycle.
Most of all you have to let the passion you have for producing quality software shine through in your everyday work, believe in your own talent and your own ideas, even if they are a giant leap away from what is dominant right now.
Desired skills & experience
The important thing is that you have some past experience (minimum 4 years) from working in the field with of the following things:
• Backend development using Java, C# or Node.js
• Working with SQL
• Software architecture
• Agile methodologies
• Consultancy
• Working with at least one of the bigger cloud service providers
Good to have
• Mentoring skills
• Great taste in music
• Sense of humour
What we offer you
We are extremely happy and proud of all of our members in the Skymill band and we are not afraid to show our appreciation. You get 30 days paid vacation no matter how old you are, and our insurance package is way beyond what is considered industry standard. On top of that you will be working with a bunch of smart and talented developers, software architects, project managers and cloud engineers, all experts at their own instruments. To develop your own skills further we run a mentor/adept program and a competence development program where you get access to courses, literature, seminars and education every month. On top of your salary we also run four different bonus programs all aimed to help Skymill grow and to put some money in your pocket.
But work should not be all about work. It is equally important to us that we can hang out and have fun together outside working hours. Regular afterworks and other events like tech talks and chill sessions are promised.
If you feel like taking the next step in your career and to be truly challenged with new and exciting projects, hit the apply button below.
