Backend Developer - Azure

Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2025-11-10


Assignment description
We are now looking for a Backend Developer on behalf of one of our client.
Background:
Customer Messaging is a new service in the Customer Engagement domain that will be used by all the product teams that need to send transactional messages to the client's customers.
It will include self-serve tools for translating and reviewing emails for the retailers and an API for the product teams to trigger their messages.
Customer Messaging is a key service when it comes to delivering the client, branded and trustworthy messages in a timely manner.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist the client in:
The consultant will be working with continuing to build the API, onboard product teams, implement integrations to SMS API:s or other communication channels.
This role provides an exciting opportunity to contribute to a key component of Client's digital transformation within the retail space, focusing on unified customer communication.
The main tasks in the assignment are as below:
Develop backend services in a Microsoft Azure environment
Integration schemas, best practices and Data models
Event based knowledge is key to success
Deliver high quality code that fits the purpose
Design and maintain high-quality REST APIs with clear contracts and versioning
Automated test and Pipeline setup


Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc:
REST APIs; define, build and maintain
Strong focus on API-first development, with emphasis on clarity, performance, and long-term maintainability
Good communication skills, describe technical things in an easy and understandable language
Azure / .NET
Infrastructure as Code
Azure Function
Azure Container Apps
Cosmos DB / Table Storage
RBAC
Entra ID
Service Bus
Event Grid


Start: 2026-01-12 End: 2026-04-30
Option to extend: Yes
Workload: 100%
Remote: Yes, but needs to be at the onsite 3 days/week at the office.
Application Deadline: 13th November 2025.
We will present candidates on an ongoing basis. If you are interested for this position, please apply directly!


Required skills
Event Grid, Servicebus, EntraID, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Azure, API-first development, Azure Functions, Cosmos DB.Net, Communication, Azure Table Storage, Azure Container Apps, RestAPIs, RBAC,
Languages: English(Proficient)

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29
Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se

Kontakt
Sneha Sawant
sneha.sawant@progalaxy.se
0739488808

