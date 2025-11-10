Backend Developer - Azure
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-11-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Växjö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description
We are now looking for a Backend Developer on behalf of one of our client.
Background:
Customer Messaging is a new service in the Customer Engagement domain that will be used by all the product teams that need to send transactional messages to the client's customers.
It will include self-serve tools for translating and reviewing emails for the retailers and an API for the product teams to trigger their messages.
Customer Messaging is a key service when it comes to delivering the client, branded and trustworthy messages in a timely manner.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist the client in:
The consultant will be working with continuing to build the API, onboard product teams, implement integrations to SMS API:s or other communication channels.
This role provides an exciting opportunity to contribute to a key component of Client's digital transformation within the retail space, focusing on unified customer communication.
The main tasks in the assignment are as below:
Develop backend services in a Microsoft Azure environment
Integration schemas, best practices and Data models
Event based knowledge is key to success
Deliver high quality code that fits the purpose
Design and maintain high-quality REST APIs with clear contracts and versioning
Automated test and Pipeline setup
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc:
REST APIs; define, build and maintain
Strong focus on API-first development, with emphasis on clarity, performance, and long-term maintainability
Good communication skills, describe technical things in an easy and understandable language
Azure / .NET
Infrastructure as Code
Azure Function
Azure Container Apps
Cosmos DB / Table Storage
RBAC
Entra ID
Service Bus
Event Grid
Start: 2026-01-12 End: 2026-04-30
Option to extend: Yes
Workload: 100%
Remote: Yes, but needs to be at the onsite 3 days/week at the office.
Application Deadline: 13th November 2025.
We will present candidates on an ongoing basis. If you are interested for this position, please apply directly!
Required skills
Event Grid, Servicebus, EntraID, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Azure, API-first development, Azure Functions, Cosmos DB.Net, Communication, Azure Table Storage, Azure Container Apps, RestAPIs, RBAC,
Languages: English(Proficient) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Sneha Sawant sneha.sawant@progalaxy.se 0739488808 Jobbnummer
9598032