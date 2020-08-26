Back-End Engineer - Freedrum Studio AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Back-End Engineer
Freedrum Studio AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2020-08-26
Back-End Developer with iOS / Android Experience
Description
As a software engineer, you are passionate about technology and music, and excited by the creative challenges that come with developing a platform that thousands of musicians, creative enthusiasts and aspiring drummers worldwide will engage with. Our growing team is a tight, cross functional group that explores and experiments together to bring the most innovative and flexible digital drumming products to our global customer base.
Your responsibility will be to work on the development of new Freedrum software products designed to teach our customers how to become better drummers. You will be exploring the limits of what is possible when connected sensors and software are used to learn and create music. Your work will cycle from early exploration through to final product roll out.
The nature of the job requires an experienced individual who is a highly creative and competent engineer. You are someone who is not afraid to roll up their sleeves and dive deep into the code but always with a feel for how our users will interact with the software in the end. You must have experience working closely with front-end developers and embedded engineers and have experience developing cross-platform apps (iOS/Android).
You will play a key part in shaping both the future product roadmap of the company, as well as the overall company culture. It is critical that you are able to join the team at our office in Malmö and have unrestricted work rights to work in Sweden.
Qualifications and Experience
At least 5 years of work experience as a Backend Developer
Experience developing for iOS and Android (A portfolio of Apps or SDKs already built and in the App Store or Google Play)
Experience working closely with Front-End Developers
Experience developing internal APIs, and integrating with 3rd party APIs.
We strongly value experience in:
Bluetooth connectivity
Cross-platform development environments
IOT and embedded systems
Databases - e.g. NoSQL (MongoDB, Redis) and/or RDBMS (Postgres/MySQL)
Building social networking applications
Personal Qualities and Experience
Excellent creativity, communication, presentation, troubleshooting, time management, and analytical skills are required. Comfortable working with cross discipline, technical and creative individuals. Provide support for technical and market-driven product decisions. Able to work independently and take initiative.
We appreciate an interest in:
Music and audio technology
We welcome applications regardless of background and strive to be a diverse and inclusive workplace.
Summary
Software Engineer
Malmö, Sweden
Full time
Competitive salary based on experience
Application deadline 31st October 2020
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-31
Adress
Freedrum Studio AB
Södra Bulltoftavägen 51
21222 Malmö
Jobbnummer
5334510
