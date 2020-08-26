Back-End Engineer - Freedrum Studio AB - Datajobb i Malmö

Freedrum Studio AB / Datajobb / Malmö2020-08-26Back-End Developer with iOS / Android ExperienceDescriptionAs a software engineer, you are passionate about technology and music, and excited by the creative challenges that come with developing a platform that thousands of musicians, creative enthusiasts and aspiring drummers worldwide will engage with. Our growing team is a tight, cross functional group that explores and experiments together to bring the most innovative and flexible digital drumming products to our global customer base.Your responsibility will be to work on the development of new Freedrum software products designed to teach our customers how to become better drummers. You will be exploring the limits of what is possible when connected sensors and software are used to learn and create music. Your work will cycle from early exploration through to final product roll out.The nature of the job requires an experienced individual who is a highly creative and competent engineer. You are someone who is not afraid to roll up their sleeves and dive deep into the code but always with a feel for how our users will interact with the software in the end. You must have experience working closely with front-end developers and embedded engineers and have experience developing cross-platform apps (iOS/Android).You will play a key part in shaping both the future product roadmap of the company, as well as the overall company culture. It is critical that you are able to join the team at our office in Malmö and have unrestricted work rights to work in Sweden.Qualifications and ExperienceAt least 5 years of work experience as a Backend DeveloperExperience developing for iOS and Android (A portfolio of Apps or SDKs already built and in the App Store or Google Play)Experience working closely with Front-End DevelopersExperience developing internal APIs, and integrating with 3rd party APIs.We strongly value experience in:Bluetooth connectivityCross-platform development environmentsIOT and embedded systemsDatabases - e.g. NoSQL (MongoDB, Redis) and/or RDBMS (Postgres/MySQL)Building social networking applicationsPersonal Qualities and ExperienceExcellent creativity, communication, presentation, troubleshooting, time management, and analytical skills are required. Comfortable working with cross discipline, technical and creative individuals. Provide support for technical and market-driven product decisions. Able to work independently and take initiative.We appreciate an interest in:Music and audio technologyWe welcome applications regardless of background and strive to be a diverse and inclusive workplace.SummarySoftware EngineerMalmö, SwedenFull timeCompetitive salary based on experienceApplication deadline 31st October 20202020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-31Freedrum Studio ABSödra Bulltoftavägen 5121222 Malmö5334510