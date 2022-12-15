Back-end developer to Tietoevry Banking!
Tietoevry Banking is growing and the need for complex customized integrations has never been bigger. Are you a curious developer who thrives on complex design and coding? We are looking for several Java developers. In the role, you will help your team to develop advanced and tailored digital solutions. You get to be part of the entire development process from requirement analysis to deployment and maintenance, contribute with your ideas and jump between exciting projects depending on your interests. And learn newest technologies and ways of coding together with talented colleagues!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a back-end developer, you have a large responsibility starting at initial design of integration services to solve the customer's business needs. Tietoevry Banking is growing, and our ambition is to find curious developers to be part of their exciting journey.
The platform is based on:
• Mini/micro services architecture
• Java and Groovy based enterprise services utilizing well known open-source libraries like Apache Camel, Spring, Spring Boot, Apache Kafka and more
• CI/CD pipeline using Jenkins and Azure DevOps
• Containerized runtime with Kubernetes
• APIs based on OpenAPI specifications
#
You are offered
• Possibility to work partly remotely.
• Work in long-term customer assignments where you act together with focused and committed colleagues in Sweden and India.
• You will work in SAFe setups together with the customer in agile blended teams.
• You will get to work at the forefront of technology with transaction-heavy businesses, integration challenges, and exciting, business-critical development.
• An outstanding work-life balance!
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about vårt konsulterbjudande.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a back-end developer you are responsible for the whole development process, from the initial design of integration services to deployment and administration. Together with your colleagues in Sweden and India, you aim to develop new services and expand the platform with new functions that solve the customer's business needs.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant Bachelor's or Master's degree, preferably in system or computer science
• At least 1 year of experience in back-end development
• Fluent English, in both speech and writing
To success in this role, we believe that you are a curious and committed person that loves complex problem solving. You are a team player who is communicative and enjoys collaborating in a multi-cultural environment with both colleagues and customers.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extend: Fulltime
• Location: Solna, Arenastaden
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
• The recruitment process will include logical, personality and technical tests. When you apply, an invitation to the tests will be sent out as a first step in the process.
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Tietoevry Banking delivers scalable and modular banking as a service and leading software built by unmatched industry expertise, accelerating the digital transformation of financial institutions.
Tietoevry is a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on their core values of openness, trust and diversity, they work together with their customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. Ersättning
