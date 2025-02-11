Back-end developer
2025-02-11
About Us
We are an innovation-driven IT product and consulting company committed to providing high-quality solutions and consultants.
At Luday AB, our primary objective is to deliver services of the highest quality. We take the time to fully understand the requirements of each client before creating software solutions or providing consulting resources specifically suited to their needs. To help our clients maximize the value of their software solutions, we also offer ongoing support and maintenance.
About You
As a Back-End Developer on our team, you excel in the following areas:
Problem-Solving: You are not just a coder; you are an innovator who enjoys exploring new techniques and solutions.
End-to-End Responsibilities: From gathering customer requirements to delivering high-quality, well-documented, and tested code, you take full ownership of your work.
Structure & Compliance: You take a structured approach to development, ensuring your work meets all compliance and security requirements.
DevOps & Agile Mindset: You embrace teamwork, automation, and flexibility, thriving in an Agile environment.
Self-Sufficiency & Collaboration: You are committed, self-driven, and also enjoy working in a supportive, collaborative team environment.
Required Qualifications:
Strong proficiency in Java.
Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with Linux/Unix systems.
Experience with Spring Boot and WebFlux.
Experience with cloud implementations (AWS preferred).
Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Angular or React.
A strong curiosity for emerging technologies across the tech stack.
What We Can Offer You
The opportunity to build a new application from the ground up, shaping the future of optimization in aviation.
The chance to work with some of the biggest companies in the aviation industry.
A workplace where you can learn new things every day.
Highly motivated and skilled teammates who foster a supportive and innovative environment.
Experience working with cutting-edge technologies and cloud deployments.
A workplace culture that emphasizes collaboration, growth, and having fun at work.
