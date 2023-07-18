Back-end developer
ABOUT THE COMPANY;
ICT International works with partners to shape exceptional brands and products, while fostering a deep understanding both for the tools, and the people and organisations we deliver for.
ABOUT THE POSITION
The Back-end developer will be responsible for the server side of our web applications with excellent programming skills and a passion for developing applications or improving existing ones. As a Back-end developer, you'll work closely with our IT engineers to ensure system consistency and improve user experience.
SUMMARY OF ROLE
Backend developer responsibilities include creating, maintaining, testing, and debugging the entire back end of an application or system. This includes the core application logic, databases, data and application integration, API, and other processes taking place behind the scenes.
Ultimately, you should be able to develop and maintain functional and stable web applications to meet our company's needs.
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITY
• Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.
• Write clean code to develop functional web applications.
• Troubleshoot and debug applications.
• Perform UI tests to optimize performance.
• Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications.
• Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic
• Gather and address technical and design requirements.
• Provide training and support to internal teams.
• Build reusable code and libraries for future use.
• Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features.
• Follow emerging technologies
EXPERIENCE / PERSONAL REQUIREMENTS
• Proven work experience as a Back-end developer
• In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
• Hands on experience with programming languages like Java, Ruby, PHP and Python
• Working knowledge of CMS framework
• Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS)
• Excellent analytical and time management skills
• Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude
• BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field Så ansöker du
