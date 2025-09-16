Babysitter for family in Östermalm
VivBon AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VivBon AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
A family living in Östermalm is looking for a reliable, experienced, and caring nanny for their 3-year-old child.
The position is 2-3 times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, approximately 4:00-8:00/9:00 PM (hours may vary), about 5 hours per day, with the possibility of additional hours when needed.
Responsibilities:
Care & activities: Pick-up/transition from afternoon activities if needed, playtime, reading, and educational or creative activities.
Evening routines: Dinner preparation, mealtime, calm evening play or crafts, and preparing for bedtime.
Cooking: Sometimes cooking and preparing meals, Simple, nutritious meals and snacks
Household support: Light tidying related to the child's activities and meals, plus errands when needed
Who we are looking for:
Responsible, warm, and trustworthy when caring for children
Documented childcare experience
Organized and structured, able to create calm routines while also being playful and present.
Communicative in English
Holds a driver's license
The position starts as soon as we find the right candidate.
Please send your application today, We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vivbon AB
(org.nr 559114-0594) Jobbnummer
9512353