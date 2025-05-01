Azure Devops
Azure DevOps Consultant - Contract Assignment
Location: Hybrid (Stockholm area, Sweden)
Start: ASAP | Duration: 6 months
An experienced DevOps professional is sought for a consultancy role supporting a client in modernizing and optimizing their cloud infrastructure on Microsoft Azure. The ideal candidate will have a solid foundation in infrastructure automation, containerization, and CI/CD, with a strong emphasis on best practices and operational excellence.
Main Responsibilities:
Architect and manage scalable, secure, and high-availability cloud environments using Azure services
Build and maintain automated CI/CD pipelines following GitOps methodologies
Implement infrastructure provisioning using Terraform and other Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools
Manage and deploy container-based solutions including Azure Container Apps
Work closely with development teams to streamline deployment and operational workflows
Continuously monitor system health, identify bottlenecks, and improve performance and cost efficiency
Ensure infrastructure and workflows meet security standards and compliance requirements
Required Skills & Qualifications:
Proven track record as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar role
In-depth experience with Microsoft Azure, particularly Azure Container Apps
Strong hands-on expertise with Terraform and IaC practices
Solid understanding of GitOps, CI/CD tools, and Azure DevOps
Skilled in container technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes
Proficient in scripting using Bash, PowerShell, or Python
Familiar with observability tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, and Seq
Excellent analytical skills, with a sharp eye for detail
Comfortable collaborating across teams and communicating technical concepts clearly
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
