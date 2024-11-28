Azure Data Engineer
About Vizrt:
Vizrt is a global leader in software-defined visual storytelling tools for media content creators. Our innovative solutions empower broadcasters, journalists, and content creators to engage audiences with captivating and immersive visual experiences. We continuously push the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that transform the way content is produced, managed, and delivered.
We are looking for a skilled Azure Integration Developer/Cloud Solutions Developer to design, develop, and maintain scalable integration solutions using Azure services, including Azure Logic Apps, Azure Functions, and Python-based scripting. In this role, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to create efficient, robust, and scalable data pipelines, APIs, and business processes within the Azure cloud ecosystem.
If you thrive in a collaborative and innovative environment and are passionate about cloud technologies and data-driven projects, this is the role for you!
Key Responsibilities:
Azure Logic Apps Development: Design, develop, and maintain Azure Logic Apps to automate business processes and data workflows by integrating various services (APIs, databases, storage).
Azure Functions Development:Build and deploy Azure Functions for event-driven tasks, real-time data processing, and system integrations with other Azure services (e.g., Cosmos DB, Blob Storage).
Python Coding & Automation:Develop Python scripts to automate processes, handle data transformation, and support custom business logic, with reusable modules interacting with Azure services and APIs.
Data Integration:Design and implement data pipelines for moving, transforming, and storing data across systems using Azure Data Factory (ADF) or Logic Apps, ensuring seamless integration of data from on-premises, SaaS, and cloud applications.
Collaboration & Documentation:Collaborate with DevOps, data engineers, and other teams for smooth deployment and operation of solutions. Create documentation, including technical specifications and architectural diagrams, for the developed solutions.
Requirements
You are an experienced Azure developer with a passion for designing scalable solutions. You can manage multiple tasks independently while excelling in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.
Qualifications:
Required Skills:
Proficiency in developing Azure Logic Apps and Azure Functions.
Strong experience with Python scripting for automation and data processing.
Understanding of REST APIs, webhooks, and third-party API integration.
Experience with data integration tools like Azure Data Factory (ADF) or Synapse Pipelines.
Proven experience in data integration projects within the Azure cloud ecosystem.
Meriting Skills:
Experience with serverless architectures and event-driven systems.
Knowledge of DevOps and CI/CD pipelines for Azure resource deployment.
Familiarity with version control (Git) and project management tools (Jira, Azure DevOps).
Education & Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent work experience.
3+ years of experience with Azure cloud services, including Azure Logic Apps, Azure Functions, and Python development.
Personal Attributes:
Excellent communication skills, enabling effective collaboration with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Strong problem-solving ability, with a focus on delivering solutions that meet business and technical requirements.
A proactive team player who enjoys working with colleagues across different disciplines.
Benefits
We offer an exciting position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Vizrt's future success.
Work-Life balance as it plays an important role in generating long-lasting productivity and output.
A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity.
Rewards - you will enjoy flexible working hours, competitive remuneration, an attractive pension package, health care insurance, wellness allowance, and other benefits.
The Stockholm office has approximately 70 employees of more than 20 different nationalities represented at the office. We are in a brand-new office in Lilla Bantorget, 6 min walk from the central station in Stockholm.
The stories we tell are unique. We'd love to hear yours.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09
E-post: Jobs.sweden@vizrt.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Azure Data Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vizrt Sweden AB
(org.nr 556607-4760)
Lilla Bantorget 15 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9035631