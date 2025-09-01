Axis Os Coordinator, Lund
Are you eager to dive into a dynamic and technical role? We're looking for a motivated Coordinator to join us in our ambition to release AXIS OS with high speed and the best possible quality.
In this role, you will work with:
Integration & Release Management
* Provide support to teams, projects and developers integrating to AXIS OS
* Build and deliver releases, and oversee general release work support
Automated Testing & Data Monitoring
* Supervise the automated regression test suite on daily basis and analyze the test results
* Write high-level defect reports on problems found by the test suite
* Setup and maintain hardware products in our product lab
* Engage in comprehensive data monitoring to ensure optimal system performance
Automation & Continuous Improvement
* Automate daily tasks with scripts to boost efficiency
* Collaborate with and help us evolve our CI/CD pipeline
Who is your future team?
AXIS OS is the powerful Linux-based operating system, the heart of our cutting-edge devices. Designed with openness, transparency, and cybersecurity at its core, AXIS OS provides the foundation for our smart, secure products and solutions.
Within AXIS OS Release Management, we drive quality and innovation throughout the AXIS OS lifecycle, ensuring high standards for all stakeholders. We lead and improve ways of working, striving to become better and more efficient every day in how we do things and how the customers perceive AXIS OS.
Our responsibilities include release planning and execution, developing and monitoring quality metrics, managing integrations, and driving improvements in workflows, focusing on efficiency, collaboration, and alignment. We are passionate about ensuring high quality and enabling seamless collaboration and code integration among our nearly 1000 engineers. By embracing fast feedback loops and data-driven decisions, we continuously improve and communicate to achieve the best results. As a team, we collaborate closely, share knowledge, and foster an open and honest environment where we support each other and ensure we have fun along the way.
Curious about AXIS OS? See more in our You Tube Channel or https://www.axis.com/solutions/solutions-by-technology/axis-os
Who are you?
We expect you to be collaborative and have an open, mature and generous attitude. You are motivated by new challenges and are eager to learn, but you also get energy from helping others grow by sharing your knowledge. Like us, you value teamwork and want to contribute to our great team spirit.
We would love to hear that you have:
* Master's/Bachelor's degree in engineering, system science or similar
* Knowledge of release management and general software development
* Experience of working in Linux environment
* Working knowledge of using Git, Gerrit and/or Jenkins
* An interest in data and a curious mindset to drive data-driven decisions
The following qualifications are a plus:
* Have used metrics to visualize and monitor, using tools such as Grafana, Superset or similar
* Have experience from working with automation
That said, the right mind-set and the willingness to learn and influence our daily work in a positive way is more important than having the perfect matching technical background. Newly graduates with a keen interest in the area are welcome to apply.
We are an office-first organization, so we expect you to be in the office on most days and we highly value in-person collaboration.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance. Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Find out more from our recruiting managers Malin Mechler +46 709 64 51 53, or Annika Palmkvist, +46 721 62 04 91, We're looking forward to reading your application! Ersättning
