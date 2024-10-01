Automotive System/Requirement Engineer
2024-10-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ARE YOU READY TO REINVENT MOBILITY? JOIN US AT EDAG AND BE PART OF OUR AGILE AND INTERNATIONAL TEAM
EDAG, one of the leading global engineering experts with heritage from the automotive industry, serves its customers with complete development responsibility, ranging from concept work to even building prototypes. Whether it is software development, development of future mobility solutions, sustainability, design engineering, quality assurance, manufacturing engineering or various other engineering requests, EDAG has for more than 50 years successfully helped its clients taking the next technology leap.
We at EDAG simply claim to be our customer's global mobility engineering experts!
EDAG Engineering Scandinavia AB is the Scandinavian subsidiary of the EDAG Group. With an origin from Gothenburg, we have naturally become an important partner to the western region of Sweden. More and more customers are discovering our ability to deliver local engineering capabilities within a wide range of areas - not seldom in combination with other global EDAG sites, colleagues, and competences to accommodate larger projects and undertakings.
We are looking for System/Requirement Engineers who will work on E-mobility, Electronics and Software Development areas, such as Autonomous Drive, Power Electronics, Active Safety, Functional Safety, Cyber Security, Vehicle Mode Management, Infotainment Systems, and more. You will be part of a global team of dynamic and innovative team that is preferred solution partner for the industry.
Your Responsibilities
Defining and analyzing system requirements and technical specifications
Reviewing electronics/software requirements-specifications
Managing suppliers in an international environment
Designing and developing test requirements-specifications
Responsible for issuing and changing management on developed models
Securing deliveries are ready in time, updated and released
Build and maintain personal network within R&D Organization
Our Requirements
M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree within Electrical, Electronics, Computer Engineering, or equivalent education
5 years of working experience in the related field
Knowledge in developing software algorithms and specifications
Knowledge in electronics and microprocessors (embedded systems)
Knowledge in automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, MOST, FlexRay and Ethernet)
Knowledge in Agile Product Development (Scrum, SAFe)
Knowledge in AUTOSAR
Knowledge in Automotive Functional Safety Standard ISO 26262
Knowledge in Automotive Cyber Security Standard ISO 21434
The experience with commercial vehicles is meritorious.
Fluent in English (written and spoken), Swedish is meritorious
B driving license
We Offer:
We can provide you exciting tasks with great colleagues developing your skills in true global EDAG project teams. Your base will be inhouse in our own facilities in Gothenburg, but you will have daily contacts with many more colleagues in other EDAG sites around the globe and of course great customers and suppliers. Så ansöker du
