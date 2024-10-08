Automotive/Embedded Software Engineer
2024-10-08
Want to take your coding skills to the next level in embedded systems development within Automotive? Look no further! Knowit Connectivity is an enthusiastic and rapidly expanding IT consultancy firm that thrives on innovation and technology. As we continue to grow, we're on the hunt for skilled and ambitious individuals to join our team and help us achieve even greater success.
Your role as an Automotive Engineer
We are looking for you who enjoys being part of a team and take responsibility for your contribution to the team. Flexibility and curiosity are words that fit you together with an innovative and open mind to other ideas and input. Our ideal candidates is more than an experts - they're an exceptional communicators, a proactive problem-solvers, and a dedicated learner who passionately imparts knowledge to their peers. We do also value your curiosity and interest in the technical prospect, as our world and the industry environments constantly are changing. Our customers are within the Stockholm region and today we have a hybrid way of working with a mix of onsite, in-house and remote work depending on the projects.
To succeed in this role, we expect you to have experience in:
Either C++/C programming or model based development using Simulink
End-to-end development (Design, implementation, documentation, testing, verification, validation...)
Linux
Knowledge of ISO26262, ISO 21434, and/or A-SPICE
It is meriting if you also have experience in one or more of the following:
Working with automotive communication (e.g. CAN, Automotive Ethernet, etc.)
Working with real-time systems
Scripting in Python
Testing on unit, integration and/or system level
Testing using HIL, PIL and/or SIL.
Other things that would be interesting if you had experience in are
Requirements management
Working with Autosar; classic or adaptive
Experience in working with verification and validation
Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, etc)
This job requires that you can express yourself well in English, both verbally and in writing.
About us
Knowit offers an exciting workplace that provides great opportunities for our employees to develop, both professionally and personally.With supportive, versatile, and creative colleagues, we at Knowit Connectivity Stockholm offer an exciting and inclusive culture where we strive to ensure a healthy balance between private life and professional life. In addition to complementing each other professionally, we also make sure we have fun together, both inside and outside of office hours, with a variety of events such as workshops, informative seminars and casual after-works.
All our leaders have a great focus on our employees and through a close dialogue with you, we promise to do our utmost to make the next project the best of your life so far. We are a company that values a culture of closeness and community. We listen when you have suggestions for improvements or new ideas for events and will always encourage you to try new solutions. Knowit is a fast-paced, fun, and inspiring workplace with a great team spirit. With us, you work to make a difference and to develop both Knowit' s business and our customers.
Application
Apply now trough the link or contact responsible recruiter Rasmus Lundin rasmus.lundin@knowit.se
or hiring manager Joakim Oscarsson, joakim.oscarsson@knowit.se
for more information or questions. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knowit AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556391-0354), https://www.knowit.se Arbetsplats
Knowit Sweden Kontakt
Rasmus Lundin rasmus.lundin@knowit.se 076-771 53 63 Jobbnummer
8944322