Automotive Concept Engineer - Suspension Design
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2024-06-11
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for your next challenge within the heart of automotive innovation? At Koenigsegg, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of automotive design and engineering. We are now looking for a talented Automotive Concept Engineer to join our Concept and Design team. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss!
About the role
In this role, you will focus on suspension design in one of the most innovation-oriented departments of the entire company. In the Concept and Design team, creativity meets engineering prowess, and cutting-edge technology merges with visionary ideas to shape the future of high-performance vehicles.
Main responsibilities
- Utilize industry proven suspension kinematics tools for system analysis and optimization.
- Develop and refine suspension systems for high-performance sports cars and motorsport applications in 3D.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure integration of suspension designs with the overall vehicle architecture.
- Contribute to the ideation and conceptualization of new suspension technologies and their implementation.
This role is located at our main production facility in Ängelholm Sweden, and you will report directly to the concept and design manager.
Requirements
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field.
- Strong knowledge of suspension kinematics and dynamics.
-
Proficiency with Catia 3DX or V5.
-
Proficiency with kinematic analysis tools.
About you
We are looking for someone who has experience developing suspension kinematics and components in the motorsport industry or with high-performance sports cars. As a person, we believe that you are an excellent problem-solver who can focus in a fast-paced working environment. Further, you possess excellent communication and teamworking skills combined with a high proficiency in the English Language.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. **
• * Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8742076