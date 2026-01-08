Automation & AI Architect
2026-01-08
Looking for a workplace for the future?At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people? Then you are welcome to Telenor.
We are now looking for Automation & AI Architect to join our Nordic TV & Entertainment Technology team.
How you'll make a difference with usYou will play a key role in shaping the future of TV and entertainment services across the Nordic region. As we transition from traditional multicast/broadcast delivery to a unicast, IP-based streaming model, your expertise in automation and AI will help us optimize operations, improve scalability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Your responsibilities include
Defining and implementing automation and AI architecture for next-generation TV services.
Designing automation frameworks for service quality assurance, provisioning, monitoring, and incident resolution.
Developing AI-driven tools for predictive maintenance, quality assurance, and personalized content delivery.
Collaborating with product, operations, and development teams to embed automation and AI into workflows.
Driving proof-of-concepts and pilot projects to validate innovative approaches.
Are you the one we're looking for?We need someone who's always on their toes! You have a genuine desire to learn and develop so we can continue to meet our customers' ever-changing needs - today and tomorrow.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
7+ years in software architecture or automation engineering roles.
Proven experience in video streaming technologies (TV/OTT environments).
Strong background in AI/ML frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch) and cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Expertise in automation tools (Ansible, Terraform, Jenkins).
Knowledge of IP-based delivery protocols (HLS, DASH) and CDN architectures.
Strong programming skills (Python, Java, or similar).
Our promise to youWe are better together.
You'll be part of an inclusive culture built on trust and collaboration. We empower you to act and make decisions while supporting each other through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.Your work has a greater purpose-creating value for millions of people every day.
We make room for life.Work from home up to two days a week, flexible hours, and benefits including pensions, wellness allowances, and tailored insurance solutions.
We invite you to a career in motion.We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for your development through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives.
Apply today!Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
This position will be based in one of our Telenor offices in the Nordic region: Sweden, Norway or Finland.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Jaume Rius i Riu at Jaume.RiusiRiu@telenor.se
Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.
