Automation Engineer Industrial IT
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-06-13
t Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Processing Liquid Food Solutions is responsible for development and manufacturing of solutions and branded processing units for the processing of liquid foods within dairy, beverage, prepared food, and plant based. We work closely with our market operations and customers to understand their true needs. To secure that we create and convey our solutions that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers Processing Liquid Food Solutions has approx. 350 employees in five main sites: Sweden, China, USA, India, Singapore.
We are looking for an Automation Engineer UI/UX (User Interface/User Experience) to join our Technical Product Architecture team.
Liquid Food Solution Automation team are now searching for a curious and structured Automation Engineer with focus on User Interface (UI) applications. You will be part of our agile Platform/Architect engineering team with an initial focus on maintaining our current UI applications and with a latter focus on implementing, maintaining and be part setting the standard of our future UI/UX for our equipment. Our mission is to make our applications more flexible, user friendly and easier to use for projects and customers. You are joining Tetra Pak's digital journey where we, together with a strong central automation community, design and develop a flexible enterprise architecture for analytics, user interface and integration.
Are you ready to take on a key role in our Technical Product Architecture team having the responsibility of UI/UX architecture? Would you like to work in a team with skilled colleagues in a global organization, where you can impact the end product? Are you up for a new challenging opportunity in the exciting world of processing? Well, we want you!
This is a permanent position, and will preferably be based in Lund, Sweden. However, for the right candidate, the location is flexible.
What you will do
As an Automation Engineer - UI, you will:
Implement and test new functions/features
Participate in R&D projects
Work on bug fixes and general improvements
Support the order organization within Tetra Pak
Conduct training and support the development of others
We believe you have
To succeed in this role, you need to be flexible and able to shift focus when needed. You are structured and continuously strive to improve quality and deliver added value through your work.
You possess strong communication skills and work effectively in a team environment. You are self-driven and capable of assessing what can or cannot be done within the given architecture.
Required skills:
Experience with Aveva SCADA/HMI products
Experience with SQL
Basic knowledge of Rockwell and/or Siemens PLCs
Strong problem-solving skills
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken
Flexibility and ability to handle disruptions
University degree or equivalent in a relevant field
Experience with Ignition Perspective and/or Ignition Edge Panel
Experience using Tetra Pak PlantMaster Production Control
Building and maintaining successful relationships with stakeholders and colleagues is important to you. You are business-oriented, possess strong informal authority, and demonstrate natural seniority. To thrive in this position, you must have excellent collaboration skills and work in a highly structured manner.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-06-27.
To know more about the position contact Fredrik Gunnarsson at +46 46 36 1456
Questions about your application contact Rita Nécsei at +36 23 88 5380
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
