Automation Engineer
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an Automation Engineer to support a client in the packaging equipment domain. In this role, you will work with automation engineering in close alignment with equipment engineering to ensure end-to-end functionality across complete equipment solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional Scrum team and contribute throughout the full development lifecycle, from documentation and development to testing and commissioning.
The main technical focus is Rockwell Studio 5000 Logix Designer.
Job DescriptionDevelop, test, and commission automation solutions tailored to different product types and customer needs
Perform analysis and system design to meet project requirements
Create new or modify existing PLC, HMI, and database programs
Collaborate in a cross-functional Scrum team delivering complete equipment solutions
Provide ongoing customer support and troubleshooting when needed
Deliver automation training for customer personnel on systems and modules
RequirementsUniversity degree
Some years of experience in automation engineering
Fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English
PLC programming experience
Experience in mechatronics and motion
Experience working through the development process: documentation, development, testing, and commissioning
Experience from large companies
Nice to havePython
Rockwell
Beckhoff
HMI experience
Previous experience from Tetra Pak
Application
