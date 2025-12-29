Automation engineer
2025-12-29
Our proprietary vanadium solid-state battery (VSSB) technology defines a new class of battery energy storage infrastructure, delivering ultra-safe, high-power solutions through a manufacturing model designed for rapid global scale-up. In parallel, we are also developing zinc-ion battery technologies for a wide range of applications.
We are now looking for a Automation Engineer to join our growing team in Rosersberg, Sweden, and play a key role in developing, industrializing, and scaling next-generation battery technologies.
Your responsibilities will include:
Performing on-site commissioning activities and supporting the handover of equipment and processes to manufacturing operations.
Carrying out detailed design and process engineering activities from purchase order (PO) through factory acceptance testing (FAT) to site acceptance (SAT) testing for manufacturing equipment.
Participating in design reviews and FMEA activities with suppliers, and contributing to the review and approval of machine design concepts, technical drawings, and associated documentation.
Providing technical feedback and guidance to suppliers to ensure equipment quality, compliance with technical specifications, and adherence to applicable CE standards.
Developing and issuing designs of experiments (DOEs), and planning and supporting process and equipment trials at supplier sites and at MK Plus Sweden AB manufacturing.
Contributing to the definition, documentation, and release of manufacturing process standards, including support for HAZOP activities where applicable.
Training, mentoring, and supporting new process engineers and related support functions.
Translating lessons learned during commissioning and production ramp-up into design improvements and upgrades to support future expansions.
Participating in comprehensive design reviews with suppliers, contributing to the review and approval of automation and electrical design concepts, control architectures, electrical schematics, and associated technical documentation.
