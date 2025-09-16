Automation Engineer
2025-09-16
Assignment: Automation Engineer
We are looking for a skilled Automation Engineer to join an engineering team delivering advanced automation solutions. This is a consultant assignment where you will be involved in programming, testing, and commissioning systems tailored to different product types and customer requirements. The role combines automation engineering with process engineering to secure complete functionality.
Role Overview
As an Automation Engineer, you will perform analysis, system design, and create new or adapt existing HMI, database, and PLC programs to meet project needs. Your tasks may also include providing customer support, troubleshooting, and delivering automation training to customer personnel.
The current main technical platform is Rockwell Studio 5000 Logix Designer, with a potential future transition to a Beckhoff PLC environment. Experience across the full development cycle-documentation, coding, testing, and commissioning-is considered a strong advantage.
Team & Environment
You will join a group of around 20 automation engineers and work within a project team of 7-10 members with diverse skills. The role is part of a cross-functional Scrum team responsible for delivering complete equipment solutions.
Requirements
University degree in engineering or equivalent.
Several years of experience in automation engineering.
Strong skills in PLC programming.
Background in mechatronics and motion control.
Experience covering the entire development process: documentation, development, testing, and commissioning.
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Previous experience working in large organizations.
Team-oriented mindset with excellent communication skills.
Merits
Knowledge of Python, Rockwell, Beckhoff, or HMI systems.
Experience from large-scale automation projects.
Personal Attributes
We are looking for a curious and proactive individual who enjoys learning new technologies and tackling challenges. You thrive in a dynamic environment where priorities may shift and are comfortable adapting to new development directions. A strong team spirit and clear communication are key to succeeding in this role.
Additional Information
Start Date: As soon as possible.
Duration: 12 months with a possible extension.
Location: Based in Lund, with the option to work remotely up to one day per week if required.
Travel: Occasional travel may be needed, typically 1-2 times per year for periods of 1-2 weeks.
Onboarding: A drug test will be required before the assignment begins.
If you are an automation professional eager to grow in a collaborative and technically advanced environment, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector.
Application deadline: 2025-10-19
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
222 21 LUND Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9511485