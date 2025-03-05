Automation Engineer
2025-03-05
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit an Automation Engineer.
The role
EL/PLC automation engineer is responsible for technical functions of electricals and software in the project. As an Indus Engineer, your role is to introduce and verify product and develop process changes within programs & non-product projects in a safe and quality assured way. You work in a global environment with a cross-functional team and support your team members in a flexible way. You're accountable for time, technical aspects, and cost for implementing needed equipment and processes with the operator in focus.
The engineer secures the quality of the project regarding EL/PLC and automation aspect. You will review the checklist before each checkpoint/milestone, deal with EL/PLC automation related issues during concept work, safety features related to EL/PLC automation to ensure functionality and safety and carry out and document legal inspection. The role also entails follow-up of installations and securing the EL/PLC functions as part of the complete project delivery.
Responsibilities
Secure requirements regarding takeover of the EL/PLC automation area according to current routine.
Ensure that requirements regarding documentation for the discipline are included in RFQ.
Review technical content of the documentation and ensure that it meets the agreed level.
Implement meetings with supplier and educate the supplier about standards, program structure and requirements for documentation so that the supplier understands what is to be delivered.
Secure Design Review Meeting, DRM regarding EL/PLC. Control, safe PLC code, HMI and SCADA.
Participate in risk analysis and Failure Modes Effects Analysis (FMEA).
Involved in FAT, SAT, commissioning and function tests.
Coordinate/secure IT functions (software).
Coordinate/secure power supply and potential bonding.
Support electrical installation, solve electrical problems in design independently, modifying and updating electrical system diagram.
Responsibility for electrical safety in projects (incl. ATEX)
Electrical control cabinet design, system diagram, electrical circuit diagram, power supply.
Electrical components selection and determination of technical parameters.
Support electrical installation, solve electrical problems in design. Modifying and updating electrical system diagram.
PLC, HMI, SCADA, MES/IT system.
Requirements
Experience within CE marking and machine safety.
Applicable client standards (SDB-Standard Data Base)
Basic cyber security understanding
Electrical hardware: Education and experience in electrical systems of industrial machines, Experience with safety components. Reading/understanding Electrical drawings.
PLC programming: PLC programming experience shall include Siemens Step7 and TIA Portal, integrated safety, WinCC (advanced).
