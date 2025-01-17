Automation Engineer
2025-01-17
We seek an experienced automation engineer to join a global company in Lund.
This is a full-time, one-year, on-site consultant position starting in February 2025. It is possible to extend the position.
To succeed in this assignment, you should have a broad knowledge of automation, focusing on PLC programming related to packaging equipment or equivalent. You should also be a strong team player with excellent communication skills.
The main focus on the technical area is Rockwell Studio 5000 Logix Designer.
In this assignment, you will be a part of a cross-functional scrum team that delivers complete packaging equipment solutions.
Some travelling may be required during the assignment, typically 1-5 times a year and 1-2 weeks at a time.
Required skills
Rockwell PLC
Team player
Excellent communication skills
Electrical Design
Rockwell Motion
Matlab
Python
HMI, e.g. InTouch 2014
Experience in the development process from documentation, development, testing and commissioning.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
