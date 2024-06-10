Automation Engineer
2024-06-10
We welcome you to an exciting journey with a pioneering and award-winning company, where entrepreneurship and international operations are at the forefront.
Moving Floor Gotland AB is a leading cleantech company specializing in the development, production, and sale of patented solutions for automatic cleaning of animal stalls. Our goal is to reduce environmental impact and antibiotic use in the agricultural sector with our technology, and we are pioneers in the international development of automated cleaning systems.
As an Automation Engineer, we are looking for someone with experience in programming PLC & HMI, with experience in ABB systems being advantageous. You will be a key player in further developing our software that currently drives the moving floors.
Main duties
Develop and improve PLC and HMI programming for our systems.
Collaborate closely with our design team and technical leaders to integrate new software with existing systems.
Manage and optimize automation workflows.
Organize and enhance our automation infrastructure.
Participate in production planning and financial calculations for automation projects.
