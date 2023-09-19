Automation Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-09-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Robotics is looking for several of Automation Engineers to develop our current automation solutions and to participate in Industrial Projects implementing new automation solutions in our current factory and coming Robotics Campus Sweden.
Reporting to the Manager Production Engineering Automation, you will be part of defining and improving processes and methods for automation.
Join a dynamic and innovative team at ABB Robotics with a strong mission to increase the level of automation in the factory. We are seeking for several of talented Automation Engineers to be a key contributor to our automation projects. You will collaborate closely with other Automation Engineers, Production Engineers, Project Managers and Mechanical engineers to drive the Automation Road Map forward.
Ensure that we achieve health and safety, quality and delivery requirements by problem solving, analyzing, and providing support and equipment to effectively achieve such goals at ABB Robotics in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
Leverage your knowledge in automation to analyze, design, develop and implement automation solutions that enhance our manufacturing processes.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in industrial projects, ensuring the successful integration of automation technologies.
Stay at the forefront of automation trends, bringing proven but also new ideas and technologies into our projects.
Be part of developing current and new automation solutions but also support with special competence in troubleshoot and resolve automation-related issues, ensuring uninterrupted production.
Work closely with Production, Maintenance technicians and Mechanical engineers and Production teams to optimize current Automation solutions.
Demonstrate a "can-do" attitude, taking initiative to drive projects to successful completion.
Your background
Minimum 2 years of experience from system integration, automation projects and/or organizations with high level of automation, preferably from automotive business.
Master of science within Mechanical Engineering or Automation Engineering.
Good knowledge in ERP systems.
Beneficial personal characteristics.
Good sense of urgency to deliver in projects.
Strong will to develop yourself and to develop and improve current processes and ways of working.
You are taking great responsibility for your work and have a strong will to improve within your area of responsibility.
Good knowledge in Lean and World Class Manufacturing.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Claes Nyqvist +46 705 64 02 22, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, +46 708 21 53 31.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8122930