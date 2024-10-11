Automation Engineer
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås
2024-10-11
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to Engineering Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role you will be joining our engineering support team as a general automation engineer. Your work will be to support our global delivery projects with expertise in automation and apply your knowledge to solve complex engineering tasks. You will be a key-player ensuring smooth project execution within your area of responsibility.
Your field of work will be mainly in the software and systems area of automation, including the various interfaces and related sensors and devices. You will work with our latest systems and solutions, as well as our legacy systems and products delivered in earlier projects to container terminals all over the world.
You will design and implement solutions based on customer or internal requirements and provide technical guidance to other design engineers while ensuring that our deliveries meet the project specific requirements.
In this role you will support the project teams and our customers with issues related to the automation system, both in the office and on site if needed. You will also make technical recommendations in the design, engineering, testing, installation, and commissioning phases of delivery projects to ensure that the projects are completed according to requirements and standards.
In your work there will be frequent interactions with customers, suppliers, and partners, as well as with internal stakeholders. Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practices across different projects and disciplines will be an important aspect of the role.
• Implement software solutions for crane automation systems in PLC and other systems as needed.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of software components. You will also optimize code for performance, reliability, and safety, and debug and troubleshoot any issues during the testing phase.
• Analyze system specifications and hardware schematics to ensure alignment with project requirements.
• Handle and solve issues that arise in projects or at customer installations.
• Identify potential issues and propose improvements to enhance system functionality.
• Communicate solutions, progress and potential delays to stakeholders.
Qualifications for the role
A university degree in automation engineering, or other relevant field, or several years' working experience from the automation field.
At least 3-5 years of relevant industrial experience.
Experience from ABB AC500 PLC programming or other Codesys programming experience is essential. Knowledge of ABB AC800 or other PLC's, or other programming skills, is an advantage.
General computer skills for both hw and sw, and knowledge of computer networks or industrial automation network protocols, is an advantage. Hands-on experience from electrical or lab work is beneficial.
You are a team player with high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies.
Being self-organized and structured is essential for success in this role. You excel at managing tasks, meeting deadlines, and maintaining clear documentation.
You have a collaborative, solutions-oriented approach, and strong communication skills.
Fluency in English is mandatory. Working capability in Swedish is beneficial.
More about us
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Recruiting Manager: Johan Ahlén, +46-725 23 60 10, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 21 34 02 85, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 21 34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724-64 46 88.
