Automation Engineer - Robot at Huskvarna Manufacturing
2025-03-21
Huskvarna Manufacturing Engineering department is a team of around 37 professionals with various roles and responsibilities. Our automation and IT group, consisting of about 9 people, is known for its strong unity and supportive culture where everyone helps each other. We are dedicated to continuously improving operations by developing and implementing automation solutions and digital systems.
Your profile
We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a passion for technology, automation, and innovation. You thrive in a collaborative environment, yet you are equally capable of taking ownership of your work. With a structured mindset, strong problem-solving abilities, and good communication skills, you contribute effectively to both team and individual projects.
We believe that specific technical skills are only part of the equation. At Huskvarna Manufacturing, we value individuals who bring not only expertise but also the right mindset to our team. We seek passionate problem-solvers who are eager to learn, collaborate, and contribute to our innovative environment.
Qualifications
Education: Associate or Bachelor's degree in Industrial Automation, Robotics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent practical experience in automation and robotics.
Experience: Minimum three years of proven experience in robot programming and integration within industrial automation applications.
Essential Technical Skills:
Expertise in robotic system integration, commissioning, and troubleshooting in industrial settings.
Proficiency in robot programming. (pref. ABB RAPID)
Skills in simulation, path programming, and offline programming. (pref. ABB RobotStudio).
Hands-on experience with vision systems for object detection, quality inspection, and part tracking.
Ability to interpret electrical and pneumatic schematics.
Proficiency in CAD software for robotic cell design and simulation.
Familiarity with fieldbus communication protocols (Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, Modbus, DeviceNet).
Basic knowledge of PLC programming and troubleshooting.
Basic mechanical understanding.
Placement: at our site in Huskvarna
What can we offer you?
A rewarding opportunity where you get to apply your knowledge and experience in an dynamic, flexible and high-paced manufacturing environment. You will be part of a team that supports our factories in automation and machine communication related questions and is responsible for continuously developing our production towards a more automated and digitalized factory.
Beyond the immediate impact of your work, we are committed to your long-term career growth, we also offer professional development opportunities. We believe in investing in our employees and provide the resources and support you need to succeed.
Your application
Welcome with your application in the form of a CV and cover letter. Interviews take place on an ongoing basis and we therefore ask you to submit your application as soon as possible.
Curious and want to know more?
Please contact: Marcus Ljung, Group Manager Automation and IT, Marcus.ljung@Husqvarnagroup.com. Gorjana Dubovina, Talent Acquisition Partner, gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park, and garden care, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the light construction industry. With over 335 years of experience, we have a rich heritage of innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability. Our products, which include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawnmowers, and ride-on mowers, are sold under the Husqvarna and Gardena brands and are used by both private individuals and professional users in more than 140 countries.
We are dedicated to shaping great experiences for our customers through our passion for innovation. Our global presence, with 13,300 employees in 40 countries, allows us to meet the diverse needs of our customers and continuously improve our offerings. At Husqvarna Group, we believe in the power of positive reinforcement and strive to create an environment where everyone feels safe and motivated to achieve their goals. Så ansöker du
