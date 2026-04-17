Automation/Commissioning Engineer
Projigo AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Hässleholm Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Hässleholm
2026-04-17
, Perstorp
, Östra Göinge
, Kristianstad
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Projigo AB i Hässleholm
About the role
PROJiGO AB is a company focusing on technical services to the food industry. Our customers are leading global suppliers of equipment to the dairy and beverage sectors.
We are now looking for an Automation Engineer / Commissioning Engineer.
What you will do
As an Automation Engineer, you will play a key role in delivering technical expertise to our customers worldwide. Your primary focus will be on automation systems within processing units such as pasteurizers, CIP systems, and related equipment.
Your responsibilities will include:
Commissioning and optimization of PLC/SCADA systems
Troubleshooting and fine-tuning automation processes on-site
Supporting installation, start-up, and validation of automated systems
Working closely with customers to ensure system performance and reliability
Documentation of technical solutions and process improvements
The position involves up to 200 travel days per year, working at customer sites globally.
Who you are
We are looking for a self-driven and solution-oriented professional with strong technical and interpersonal skills. Since the role involves extensive international travel, adaptability and communication skills are essential.
You have:
A technical education within automation, electrical engineering, or similar
Experience with PLC programming (e.g., Siemens, Allen-Bradley or equivalent)
Knowledge of industrial automation systems and process control
A structured way of working and strong documentation skills
Hands-on experience from industrial environments (food/process industry is a plus)
Experience in mechanical systems or process engineering is considered an advantage.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages are a plus.
What we offer
As our new Automation Engineer, you will be part of a highly skilled and international team. We offer a dynamic and fast-paced work environment with opportunities to work on advanced automation projects across the globe.
We process your personal data in accordance with GDPR. Your data will be used solely for recruitment purposes and handled confidentially. By submitting your application, you consent to us storing and processing your personal data as part of the recruitment process. Your data will be retained only as long as necessary and will be deleted in accordance with applicable laws. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17
E-post: Sara.Axelsson@projigo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Projigo AB
(org.nr 556973-9377) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Huvudkvarter Jobbnummer
9861083