Auditors with experience from US-audits, Stockholm
2023-05-26
At EY, you'll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with the global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you. And we're counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.
Are you interested in a unique opportunity to continue your career in audit? We are looking for dedicated audit professionals with at least 3 years of experience or more who are interested in growing our audit team with specific US-audit competence.
The opportunity
We are interested in people who are naturally curious and ready to collaborate with others and build relationships, both with colleagues and clients. We are looking for qualities such as prior experience in International and US PCAOB audits and preferably a CPA. To fit with us at EY, we see that you have a strong goal orientation with an ambition to develop and you enjoy providing professional service. In return, you can expect support and coaching from experienced colleagues, as well as the professional training you need to start and grow your career.
Your key responsibilities
As an experienced audit associate in Assurance, you will be part of our teams working with large, complex, and international clients. You will be responsible for identifying and solving complex audit issues and execute the audit strategy, the project plan, evaluation of staffing needs, and the daily work to address the key audit risks. You will be given the opportunity to work across different areas and industries, which will provide you with broad and industry-specific knowledge of risks and key factors for success.
Skills and attributes for success
With analytical ability, be able to identify potential audit risk and issues or unusual conditions in financial reports and show a high level of professionalism when identifying audit issues against our clients. You develop and maintain our customer relationships by delivering high-quality audit services that the customer can rely on.
To qualify for the role you must have
Master or Bachelor degree in Business Administration and/or Accounting or equivalent
Prior experience from auditing (Big 4 firm) and/or other relevant work experience, preferably from IFRS, US PCAOB and SOX audits. Especially experience with planning, execution and completion of audits under PCAOB.
Preferably a CPA.
Critical thinking and analytical skills to identify and solve problems.
A genuine interest in audit.
What we offer
As an audit associate at EY, you will work on inspiring and meaningful projects with a lot of influence over your working day. You will be part of our global network of specialists in an international service area. From day one, you will have challenging and stimulating tasks. EY is a value-driven company where team spirit, respect and integrity are keywords. In addition to the commitment and competence of our employees, it is our shared values that create our success in the market. EY also offers:
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
To learn more about EY and what it's like to work here, please visit Careers at EY | EY Sweden and our social media channels.
Please apply with your CV and Cover Letter. We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply right away. For questions regarding the role, do not hesitate to contact David Carlsson at david.carlsson@se.ey.com
For any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Filippa Wallin at filippa.wallin2@se.ey.com
. We look forward to your application!
At EY we celebrate differences and support it. Our employees bring their authentic selves to work every day. We promote diversity of thought, culture and background, and are committed to creating an inclusive EY environment for all employees. EY is an equal opportunity employer for employees and applicants. EY encourages applications from all backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, nationality, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.
If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability in your recruitment process, you may contact us through the Talent Attraction and Acquisition specialist in this advert.
