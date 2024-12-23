Attribute Leader
2024-12-23
Job description
As an Attribute Leader for Durability, you will work alongside other Attribute Leaders, CAE engineers, test engineers, and design engineers to ensure a correctly balanced vehicle performance. You will be responsible for ensuring that the final product meets market and technical specifications, as well as target user needs and expectations. Your role will involve defining, communicating, following up on, and, if needed, balancing requirements and guidelines related to the durability attribute to achieve the desired performance.
no later than 2025-01-30. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Lead the durability-related aspects of vehicle development, ensuring that design activities align with Strength & Endurance targets.
Interface with CAE and design stakeholders to ensure vehicle durability is prioritized throughout the development process.
Set durability targets, benchmark vehicles, and ensure that the final product meets market expectations.
Perform root cause analysis during verification phases, driven by both CAE simulations and physical testing.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to address any issues and propose corrective actions to balance the vehicle's performance attributes.
Qualifications
Extensive experience in the durability area, including target setting, benchmarking, and ensuring design activities align with strength and endurance targets.
Solid background in root cause analysis during verification phases, including both CAE and test-driven analysis.
Proven experience in a Durability Attribute Leader role in the automotive industry.
A background as a test engineer or CAE engineer with expertise in the durability field is ideal.
Personal Attributes:
Quick to adapt to new environments and workflows.
Strong sense of responsibility and initiative.
Excellent communication skills to present results and findings to design and attribute engineers.
Eagerness to learn and collaborate with peers in a dynamic, team-oriented environment.
IT/Software Requirements:
MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
System Weaver
Teamcenter
