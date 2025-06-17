Assortment Controller
2025-06-17
Job Description
At Weekday, we're not just following trends we're creating them. As Assortment Controller, you'll step into a key role with real influence. You won't just support the business you'll lead the way we drive sales, own product performance, and collaborate with design and merchandising to shape future collections.
If you're currently working as a controller, planner or merchandiser and are ready for more ownership, more impact, and a creative, fast-paced environment, this is your next move.
As Assortment Controller at Weekday, you'll have a leading role in driving sales and product performance across multiple European markets. You'll work both strategically and hands-on, turning insights into action and making sure the right products meet the right customers at the right time.
What You Will Do
Own and drive sales performance within your product area
Analyze sales results and customer behavior to guide future buying decisions
Support budgeting, pricing, and quantification
Make sure the assortment reflects our brand, market trends, and customer needs
Collaborate with planners and merchandisers to secure strong execution
Work across seasons - from long-term strategy to in-season actions
Drive improvements and constantly challenge how we work
Qualifications
You'll be part of a collaborative division team including controllers, planners, and merchandisers and work closely with the Assortment Manager, Lead Designer, and the Customer Experience team. Together, you drive performance and bring Weekday's vision to life across three brands in the European market.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe you:
Work today as a controller, planner, or merchandiser
Have a degree in business, economics or similar
Are confident working in Excel and with sales data
Have experience from retail or fashion, ideally within omnichannel
Speak and write English fluently
We are looking for people with...
Commercially driven and confident in taking ownership
Curious, open-minded and eager to grow
Proactive and unafraid to challenge ways of working
Structured yet flexible - you thrive in a fast-paced environment
A team player who brings both energy and ideas to the table
Able to balance the bigger picture with sharp attention to detail
Additional Information
This is a full time permanent contract based at our Head Office in Stockholm, Södermalm
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 27/6 Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
In this role you will be able to take advantage of a hybrid working arrangement. You will have the flexibility to work both remotely and, from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
Weekday is where culture moves fast and expression runs deep. Your everyday remix wrapped in denim. Too much, not enough, perfect. A wardrobe of contrasts: Effortless basics, monochrome shades, and edgy cuts. The signature jeans that go with everything-and express it all. More than fashion - it's a moment, a mood, culture in motion. Every version, all at once.
Monki is a state of mind, wearing the moods all the time. From hot basics to It-dresses and skirts, wild prints to match whatever feels right. It's about the energy, the fierce force that's always on point and ever-present. It's being curious -imagining it, making it real, because style is never just one thing. Learn more about Weekday here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, Weekday-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Åsögatan 115
116 24 STOCKHOLM
