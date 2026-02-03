Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Neurology
Reference number PAR 2026/132
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
Build your independent research career at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, in a supportive, well-resourced environment. You will benefit from academic freedom, strong core facilities, powerful research networks, and excellent opportunities to turn your research ideas into innovation and entrepreneurship within a vibrant life science community. Combined with a secure position and a high quality of life in Gothenburg, this is a place where both your research and career can grow.
At the Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology at the Sahlgrenska Academy, extensive research and teaching are conducted across broad domains of knowledge, ranging from the molecular level to the human organism. The activities are organized into five Departments: Pharmacology, Physiology, Health and Rehabilitation, Clinical Neuroscience, and Psychiatry and Neurochemistry. The Department of Clinical Neuroscience conducts research in clinical neuroscience with a focus on the physiology and pathophysiology of various diseases affecting the nervous system and the muscles.
Neurology is a dynamic and expanding field of knowledge, with clinical activities closely linked to the highly specialized care provided within Neuroscience Healthcare at Sahlgrenska University Hospital. The neurological research at the unit has a strong clinical and translational profile. The research focuses on developing improved diagnostic methods and therapeutic options for patients with a wide range of disorders affecting the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves.
Subject area
Neurology
Subject area description
The research area of neurology encompasses diseases and injuries of the nervous system and is conducted in close collaboration with clinical practice. The research focuses on developing improved diagnostic methods and therapeutic options for patients with disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems. Neurology is a dynamic and expanding field of research with both clinical and translational profiles, closely connected to highly specialized healthcare.
Duties
The duties associated with the position include teaching at the undergraduate and advanced levels, conducting research, supervising doctoral candidates and students undertaking degree projects, as well as promoting research engagement across all categories of staff within the field of neurology. The appointee is expected to establish a neurological research group and to actively apply for external funding in order to contribute to a strong research environment in neurological science, as well as to develop research collaborations both within and beyond the department at the national and international levels. Another important responsibility is to support research-active colleagues in applying for and obtaining research grants.
The teaching responsibilities associated with the position are extensive, and the appointee is expected to assume responsibility for teaching neurology within the medical programme, as well as to participate in teaching neuroanatomy and clinical neuroscience in other programmes such as speech and language pathology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and the specialist nursing programme with a focus on neurosurgical care. The clinical duties will be adapted to the needs of the healthcare unit and aligned with the appointee's professional competencies and experience.
An employee who lacks higher education pedagogical training is expected to complete such training within one year of starting the position.
For promotion, the applicant is required to have acquired proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken, at a minimum of level B2 according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), no later than six months before the expiry of the employment as an Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor). The University of Gothenburg will provide Swedish language courses, which are mandatory as part of the employment.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employment as an Associate Senior Lecturer are set out in the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
A person qualified for appointment as an Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor) is a person who has been awarded a PhD or has the corresponding research expertise. Primary consideration should be given to a person who has been awarded a PhD or achieved the equivalent expertise within seven years of the deadline for application for employment as an Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor). However, a person who has been awarded a PhD or achieved the equivalent expertise at an earlier date may also be considered if there are exceptional circumstances. Exceptional circumstances are sick leave, parental leave or other similar circumstances. The reasons for the absence, its dates, and its extent must be clearly specified in the application and supported by appropriate documentation.
For appointment as an Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor) a medical degree and a medical license are also required, as well as demonstrated clinical competence in neurology.
The ability to teach in English is a requirement.
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
