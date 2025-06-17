Associate Senior Lecturer - Energy Engineering, Multiphase Flows
2025-06-17
For information and a detailed description of basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, that apply to a position of an Associate Senior Lecturer, please consult the Appointment Regulations for Mälardalen University https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
Position description
An appointment as Associate Senior Lecturer is a fixed-term, tenure-track position of no less than four and no more than six years, in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 12a of the Swedish Higher Education Ordinance. The purpose of the position is to provide the opportunity to further develop independence as a researcher and to qualify, both scientifically and pedagogically, for eligibility for promotion to Senior Lecturer.
Research within the field of future energy addresses current challenges in energy and environmental systems by developing processes and systems for increased resource efficiency and digitalisation, with the aim of supporting the transition to a more sustainable and renewable energy system. In close collaboration with industry and society, we develop energy systems and industrial processes with the objective of reducing environmental impact and emissions.
Our researchers work with new methods for utilising renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind and bioenergy, as well as developing energy solutions that are both resource-efficient and flexible enough to meet the needs of tomorrow. Research is conducted in three main areas:
•
Renewable energy, focusing on solar and bioenergy as well as integration of renewable energy into the energy system
•
Resource efficiency, with a focus on energy efficiency, low emissions, and recycling of nutrients and materials
•
Digitalisation, to enable energy efficiency and improved environmental performance
We are now seeking candidates who wish to work and grow in this research and educational environment. Your main duties will include:
•
Teaching and course responsibility in energy engineering, with particular focus on thermodynamics, heat transfer, fluid mechanics, and process modelling, within our Master of Science in Engineering programme in Energy Systems, Bachelor of Science in Energy Engineering, and Master's Programme in Sustainable Energy Systems
•
Supervision of degree projects and doctoral students in energy engineering and FEC-related areas
•
Participation in research and applications for external research funding within the department's focus areas, particularly numerical modelling of multiphase flows and heat transfer in industrial and energy-related processes
•
Contribution to subject development and collegial work within energy engineering through active participation in seminars and other joint activities
•
Participation in quality development and accreditation work related to programmes and courses
We welcome your application if you wish to contribute to the development of tomorrow's energy systems.
Eligibility requirements
Applicants must hold a doctoral degree or have achieved equivalent scientific competence no more than seven years before the application deadline.
For employment as a teacher at MDU, higher education pedagogical training or equivalent knowledge is required. Applicants who are employed without this qualification will be offered the opportunity to complete such training within the first two and a half years of employment. The higher education pedagogical training at Mälardalen University corresponds to ten weeks of training.
For this position, the following specific eligibility requirements apply, in addition to those set out in the Appointment Regulations at MDU:
Your research must be oriented towards energy engineering, sustainable energy systems, or industrial processes. We are particularly seeking candidates with experience in one or more of the following areas:
•
Numerical modelling of multiphase flows and heat transfer in energy and industrial processes
•
Application of AI and machine learning methods for advanced modelling and analysis of energy and industrial processes
•
Experience with high-temperature processes, particularly in metal and mineral processing
•
Experience from studies aimed at replacing fossil fuels for heating in heavy industry
This job listing is shortened. To view the full job listing, including all eligibility requirements and the assessment criteria, please visit https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
Application
The application is to be completed online.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
