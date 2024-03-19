Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist - Drug Product Delivery at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg
We are currently seeking two Associate Scientists/Operational Technologists to join AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. This role presents an excellent chance for you to expand your knowledge of pharmaceutical development by collaborating closely with experienced operators.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a consulting assignment starting in May and extending until November. You will be employed by TNG during the assignment period.
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Your Responsibilities
This role contributes to the packaging of drug products in development phase for clinical studies. All below activities will have an impact on the speed, quality and cost of the AZ development portfolio.
Practical hands-on work in our Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities with dedicated tasks in close collaboration and to support DPD Scientist/Senior Scientist e.g. assisting GMP operators with:
* Preparation of process rooms and equipment before and after clinical manufacture
* Assembly/disassembly and cleaning of equipment
* Primary packing, i.e. packing of tablets/capsules in bottles (manually or automated)
* Secondary packing, i.e. labelling of study material (manually or automated)
* Working according to SHE (Safety Health and environment) and GMP standards
The Bigger Picture
The role is intended to be used in a flexible way to resolve short term bottle necks. The role holder will not become fully qualified as a GMP operator but will be able to carry out much of the work expected from operators under supervision.
Our Expectations
* You must have completed your studies at upper secondary school level e.g. in natural/technical sciences
* It is essential that you follow written procedures carefully and document executed tasks.
* GMP knowledge is desirable
* Interest in technique and manufacturing equipment and practical hands-on work is desirable
* You need to be flexible (temporary positions) with good team working skills.
* Good knowledge of oral and written English is a requirement
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan Jobbnummer
8553284