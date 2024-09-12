Associate Product Manager
2024-09-12
Flexera saves customers billions of dollars in wasted technology spend. A pioneer in Hybrid ITAM and FinOps, Flexera provides award-winning, data-oriented SaaS solutions for technology value optimization (TVO), enabling IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to gain deep insights into cost optimization, compliance and risks for each business service. Flexera One solutions are built on a set of definitive customer, supplier and industry data, powered by our Technology Intelligence Platform, that enables organizations to visualize their Enterprise Technology BlueprintTM in hybrid environments-from on-premises to SaaS to containers to cloud.
We're transforming the software industry. We're Flexera. With more than 50,000 customers across the world, we're achieving that goal. But we know we can't do any of that without our team. Ready to help us re-imagine the industry during a time of substantial growth and ambitious plans? Come and see why we're consistently recognized by Gartner, Forrester and IDC as a category leader in the marketplace. Learn more at flexera.com
About the role:
Passionate about customers, products, and the business, the Associate Product Manager is responsible for helping to discover customer problems, verify solution hypotheses, and partnering with engineering and UX to delivering new and enhanced capabilities to products that our customers love!
Working with a more senior member of the product management team, and in partnership with UX and one or more engineering teams, the Associate Product Manager will quickly develop and maintain domain expertise and knowledge on our customers, and the customer problems their product seeks to address. They will use their learnings along with data from multiple other sources to develop and maintain a prioritized backlog for their product and/or feature(s), breaking down larger requirements into more-easily consumable deliverables of value.
The Associate Product Manager will also be responsible for driving the successful delivery of value. They will provide the 'voice of the customer' to the team to ensure that all understand the context and the 'why' behind what is being developed, and work with the team and other internal stakeholders and partners to guide timely and successful releases of incremental value. The Associate Product Manager will also work with support and customers in the ongoing review of the product and releases to identify opportunities for improvement.
Key responsibilities:
Develop and leverage an understanding of Flexera's business, its products, user and buyer personas, market trends, and an understanding of the direct competitive landscape to identify and clearly communicate key areas of differentiation.
Use your understanding of the methods and approaches of product discovery to identify customer problems, assess risks, and be able to present your recommendations and plans in a well-structured, data-informed, spoken, and written narrative.
Engage with engineering and user experience (UX) to develop constructive and collaborative relationships, align the team to overall product vision and roadmap, and in the delivery and improvement of product features and capabilities.
Drive and continually optimize the backlog for your product(s) or feature(s); use key metrics, quantitative and qualitative data, and insights from customers, partners, support, and other stakeholders to prioritize and manage trade-offs to maximize differentiation and business benefit.
Follow up on releases to ensure adoption, that the delivered value meets customer needs, and provide feedback to the team on areas for possible improvement.
Required skills/experience:
Effective use of role specific software e.g. Jira
Able to demonstrate effective prioritisation skills
A strong problem-solver with the ability to think analytically in order to make the right decisions
The ability to quickly learn new domains
In Product Management it's essential that you have a curious mindset and are able to question and listen to feedback
Desired skills/experience:
Comfortable with ambiguity given the ever-changing environment we operate in.
Able to effectively manage stakeholders
Experience in the creation of SaaS-delivered software
Qualifications/Certifications:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience
Flexera is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered for open roles regardless of age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by local/national laws, policies and/or regulations.
Flexera understands the value that results from employing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce. We recognize that equity necessitates acknowledging past exclusion and that inclusion requires intentional effort. Our DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) council is the driving force behind our commitment to championing policies and practices that foster a welcoming environment for all.
We encourage candidates requiring accommodations to please let us know by emailing careers@flexera.com
