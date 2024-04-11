Associate Material Flow Automation Engineer
2024-04-11
Northvolt has an exciting job possibility for an Engineer in the field of Material Flow Automation (e.g. AGVs, Transfer Stations, Automatic Buffers, Robots, etc). You will be contributing in your area from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories in Skellefteå, Sweden, which will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
You will be a vital member of the Material Flow & Automation team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy. You will be working intimately with the Material Flow team to design and implement a highly automated production process both in terms of efficiency and quality.
The production environment has very high demands on cleanness and up-time to reach the set quality level and production efficiency requiring a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions. We will work with the best solution providers globally.
You have a previous professional work experience as Industrial/process/production engineer or other relevant positions with experience and knowledge in technical project planning, design, commissioning, and production. In general, you have been driving cross-functional and challenging industrial automation projects with very high demand on scale and timing. Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience in all, or parts of the stages of delivering technical projects.
You work symbiotically with the plant design and manufacturing engineering teams, translating their inputs into specifications and orchestrating the execution in an ecosystem of external global suppliers and in-house engineers.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Work with suppliers in the design and implementation of material flow automation systems for advanced factories.
Coordinate and execute the commissioning work of the equipment together with the suppliers and with other Northvolt departments (e.g. Construction, Strategy, Purchasing, Digitalisation, Manufacturing).
Create process flowcharts, identify interfaces with process equipment and develop risk-mitigating solutions
Create the basic operational standards required to hand-over the engineering project to the manufacturing team.
Identify and interact with key automation solution suppliers in an international setting.
Ensure suppliers understand and adhere to Northvolt's technical standards.
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Education/Experience
Degree in Engineering (Industrial/Process/Production/Electrical/Electronic/Mechanical/Mechatronic or similar).
Track-record of successful implementation of advanced technical projects/automation systems in a production environment.
3+ years of experience within process-driven or discrete process industries such as: Packaging, FMCG, Paper Mill, Semiconductors, Fine Chemicals, Pharma, Food etc.
Experience with technical project planning/design/commissioning.
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish, Mandarin and Korean is a plus
Highly organized and result-driven with a can-do attitude
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Passionate about solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way.
