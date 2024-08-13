Associate, Global Payment Solutions
2024-08-13
Responsible for supporting the Sales processes for one or more Treasury Sales Officers (TSO). He or she partners with the TSO and assists in managing and growing the portfolios of Global Payment Solutions EMEA clients. They assist in coordinating the Client Management process by focusing on client acquisition and deepening existing relationships through identifying client needs. The position is responsible for utilising support partners and resources to coordinate industry, prospect and client research for use in pre-call planning for TSOs and partners. The successful candidate will also be accountable for the accuracy of sales data within source systems (e.g. deal pipeline, client plans, call reports, and other sales tracking systems and reports which may be developed). To be successful in the role, one must maintain and build a strong client focus and awareness and understanding of the bank and the operational aspects of the products and services used by clients in addition to possessing good interpersonal, communication and presentation skills. Så ansöker du
