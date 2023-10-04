Associate Director in Materials Design unit, Oral Product Development
AstraZeneca AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mölndal
2023-10-04
Are you ready for an opportunity to join Oral Product Development in a manager role with a focus on leading a team that characterize drug products, develop digital tools for characterization techniques and develop understanding of material properties?
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working as an Associate Director means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
We are currently looking for a person that would like to take on the Associate Director/Team Lead within the Materials Design unit. We believe that you have significant scientific project-based experience preferably with a materials characterisation / digital science focus and want to strengthen our team and join us in the Oral Product Development function!
The role
We are looking for an Associate Director as a team lead in the Materials Design unit who can support both individuals and projects and make them thrive and grow. We work in cross-skilled project teams during development so the role holder will be a responsible manager for one or several projects. such teams with an accountability of pharmaceutical. The role is based in Gothenburg, with an expectation to be on site close to the team.
The role holder will typically:
Coach and develop individuals
Contribute to and review regulatory submissions.
Drive improvement initiative to gain for the function, both local and global.
Contribute to training and development by acting as coach/mentor, giving immediate feedback, as appropriate. Develop personal performance by actively seeking feedback and support from peers.
Drive the science of relevant areas of research and contribute as a discussion partner during the different development stages.
Essential requirements
Educational background at research level (PhD) or an MSc in a relevant discipline and with experience relevant to the position.
An interest to develop people and organization.
Excellent interpersonal skills and strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery.
General knowledge of materials design such as solid state science, material science, structural informatics, data sciences, and work experience from a regulated environment (GLP/GMP).
Proven experience of leading people (e.g science teams or improvement projects).
Desirable requirements
Scientific leadership skills, the ability to deliver robust scientific contributions to projects and demonstration of utilizing risk-based and value driven approaches for successful delivery.
Ability to think and operate across functional boundaries, challenge the status quo and seek opportunities for business improvement.
Effective influencing and prioritization skills to ensure project delivery to deadlines.
Good communication and stakeholder skills, and the ability to discuss complex ideas in a simple, easy to understand, manner.
Proven inclusive leadership skills.
So, what's next
