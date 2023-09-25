Associate Director, Epidemiology - BioPharmaceuticals Medical
2023-09-25
At AstraZeneca we're relentlessly curious about science and pursue our work with passion. We believe that when we follow the science we can make game-changing discoveries that can transform the lives of patients around the world. High-quality evidence generation led by an Epidemiologist is a core part of this mission. Do you want to join us on our journey?
AstraZeneca Biopharmaceuticals Medical (BPM) ensures the best patient outcomes by providing healthcare decision-makers around the world with the evidence and confidence they need on AZ therapies and support our internal stakeholders with medical insight and expertise. BPM aims to lead AstraZeneca in achieving scientific leadership, being a great place to work, and keeping patients at the core of everything we do.
Epidemiologists at AstraZeneca are integral throughout the lifecycle of a drug, from drug discovery and development to commercialization of pharmaceuticals. Major activities include design, initiation, management, conduct, analysis, and reporting of epidemiological studies, including observational and interventional studies as well as critical appraisal of relevant epidemiological literature and development of medical evidence plans to fill critical knowledge gaps.
We are now looking for an Epidemiologist to join our team working in Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) at any of our vibrant sites in Gothenburg, Sweden or Gaithersburg, US.
What You'll do
The Epidemiologist role is a strategic as well as scientific role that involves shaping and executing evidence plans aligned with global strategy. In this role you will act as the scientific study leader, in the design, execution, analysis, interpretation, and internal and external communication of assigned studies. The role also includes engagement in other activities, such as active contribution to the development of evidence strategy and scientific leadership to other study teams and the epidemiology functional team. The role requires collaboration with diverse internal and external stakeholder groups to ensure delivery of scientifically rigorous, timely, and impactful evidence. In the role, you consult with more senior staff as necessary to provide specialist guidance and direction to project teams, senior leaders, and other colleagues to ensure optimal management of high-impact project opportunities and risks.
As an Epidemiologist at AstraZeneca, you are also expected to promote good research practices and represent AstraZeneca' position when interacting with external experts, collaborative groups, and contract research organizations; and maintain functional skill set by keeping up to date on epidemiological advances.
Essential for the role
* Ph.D. or equivalent in epidemiology or related health science field and experience in the health care environment. Alternatively, an MSc or MPH with substantial experience in the health care environment or equivalent.
* 5 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry or in closely related epidemiological research
* Excellent knowledge in epidemiological methodology and ability to apply it within the pharmaceutical industry at an international level
* Experience managing complex medical evidence plans
* Sustained productivity in epidemiological research as manifested by successful design, execution, and publication of original epidemiological research relevant to drug discovery and development (e.g., drug safety) or commercialization in peer-reviewed journals
* Experience in utilizing secondary data and conducting primary data collection studies
* Ability to effectively engage and consult with recognized key external scientific experts
* Ability to provide critical appraisal to study designs and published studies
* Emerging recognition by the external scientific communities as an expert in the application of epidemiology to areas relevant to drug development and commercialization
* Ability to work in different roles in teams as well as work independently in a proactive manner
* Excellent communication skills and cultural sensitivity
Desirable for the role
* Ability to apply advanced epidemiological theory and techniques throughout the pharmaceutical development and product life cycle
* Good disease area knowledge and knowledge of drug development and life cycle management
* Experience managing complex medical evidence programs, including interventional studies such as pragmatic trials
* Ability to access external resources and work effectively with External Experts, Collaborative Groups and Contract Research Organizations as necessary
* Ability to effectively engage with a wide variety of technical and business experts
* Ability to present advanced epidemiological topics at Professional and Scientific meetings
* Ability to incorporate novel epidemiological techniques into projects
* High degree of conceptual thinking skills
* Excellent understanding of overall business strategy and its link to the various disease areas
* Ability to make complex judgments, develop innovative solutions, and apply comprehensive cross-functional and industry understanding to individual projects and programs
* Ability to effectively represent the Company to external stakeholders, including regulatory authorities and key scientific opinion leaders
So, what's next?
Join a talented and agile team that focus on what really matters. We're inspired by the direct link between what we do, how this helps to accelerate the business and, ultimately, how this benefits peoples' lives across the world.
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Welcome with your application, no later than October 8, 2023. Interviews may be held on a continuous basis. For more information about the position please contact Karolina Andersson Sundell, hiring manager, at karolina.andersson@astrazeneca.com Ersättning
