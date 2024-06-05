Associate Director, Corporate Client Coverage
Standard Chartered Bank Ag Filial Sverige / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Standard Chartered Bank Ag Filial Sverige i Stockholm
The role is responsible for:
• The Client Manager is the pivotal relationship in the Client Delivery team responsible for delivering exceptional client account management. The Client Manager is responsible for proactively managing the client account on all day-to-day maintenance activities to ensure the highest level of client service and relationship health.
• The Client Manager supports the GAMs, RAMs or FAMs on an aligned client portfolio to ensure strong client delivery execution.
• Perform end-to-end orchestration across all processes and services managed by Client Management
• Engage clients throughout process, ensuring seamless delivery and client experience
• Own and drive execution of processes, working closely with stakeholders and the value chain to deliver excellent client service, getting clients to the point of ready-to-transact as quickly as possible, across both simple and complex cases.
• Ensure alignment between CCIB business and Client Management with regular engagement regarding business priorities, issues, and address any gaps
• Drive continuous improvement of the operational efficiency and effectiveness of processes to increase the consistency of systems and processes
Qualifications
• Strong ability to positively influence stakeholders across value chain to both orchestrate and execute on processes and deliver exceptional client service and experience
• Ability to positively engage and build rapport with clients
• Strong writing and presenting skills in English
• Problem solver; looks for solutions and finds ways to progress despite blockages
• Strong drive to deliver
• Has a clear understanding of the client needs being serviced
• Ability to work independently without direct supervision and able to cope with pressures from tight deadlines
• A team player with good interpersonal skills
• Risk & AML certified as stipulated by Bank policy (role based)
Skills and Competencies
hire, develop, and promote
Any skill can be selected for any role. It is expected that as complexity of role increases emphasis on various skills changes. There are minimum standards of skills that are required for People Leader and Managing Director roles. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Standard Chartered Bank Ag Filial Sverige
(org.nr 516411-6161), https://www.sc.com/en/global-careers/
Kungsgatan 33 12 Vån (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8732503