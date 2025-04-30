Associate Consultant
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
SPP System Software Developer
Job Description:
You will be closely working with the SPP team in Gothenburg with customers. Primary responsibility is to Analyze, design and develop IT system software / products based on customer needs. Design and develop solutions for SPP System Software.
Mandatory Skills:
General qualifications:
Fluency in oral and written English.
Proactive, responsible and methodical
Business orientation and ability to establish good relationships
Good communication, team spirit
Ability to work in a structured way with objectives given by a remote team leader
Design, and development of program products.
Capture the customer's needs to solve a specific development problem.
Technical qualifications: KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS and ABILITIES (KSAs)
o C and/or Java
The candidate selected for this role will have the Skills to:
Understand and design the solution within the SPP product suite, used in the development.
Develop SPP product after your design, for example precompiler.
XML support in Fortran.
To integrate with applications on other platforms.
Common client for SPP applications servers, TAX - C written and TServer - Java written.
The candidate selected for this role will have the Ability to:
Develop SPP system software in Java and/or C
Education:
BE, BTECH, ME, MTECH, MCA or matching knowledge/skill level achieved in other ways.
Secondary/preferred skills:
C and/or Java
Asynchronous programming
Fortran
Flex & Bison
OpenVMS
OpenVMS Process handling.
Language Requirement:
English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
E-post: sangeeta.m@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609) Jobbnummer
9315167