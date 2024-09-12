Assistant Professor in Computer Science
2024-09-12
School of Engineering is recruiting three Assistant Professors in Computer Science with specializations in Deep Learning and reinforcement learning, Software engineering for AI or ML and/or Trustworthy AI
We offer three full-time and permanent positions as Assistant Professor in Computer Science.
The positions include teaching activities, research and co-operation with industry. We are looking for new colleagues who are interested in contributing to our academic environment and who are committed to student learning, actively contribute to your own research and are interested in collaborating with industry. The specific roles are:
Reinforcement Learning and Deep Learning
- Expertise in machine learning with a focus on reinforcement learning and deep neural networks.
- Strong research background in developing and applying advanced neural network models to complex real-world problems.
- Proven experience in advancing AI methodologies and contributing to the academic community through research and publications.
Trustworthy AI
- Expertise in AI interpretability, explainability, and the development of reliable and trustworthy AI systems.
- Research background in understanding how machine learning models make decisions and ensuring robustness in AI algorithms.
- Experience in designing solutions that address ethical and legal implications of AI deployment in real-world applications.
Software Engineering for Machine Learning (SE4ML)
- Expertise in the intersection of software engineering principles and machine learning system design.
- Research background in building scalable, maintainable, and efficient machine learning infrastructure.
- Experience with MLOps, version control for models, deployment strategies, and ensuring the quality of machine learning codebases.
Teaching is primarily campus-based, performed in both English and Swedish, and distributed over the academic year. Particularly relevant to these positions is teaching in first and second cycle of education.
Academic staff are also expected to participate in Departmental and University activities and administration and collaborate with other academics in the Department's teaching and research activities.
We offer an equal and inclusive workplace, and we strongly encourage applications from persons with diverse backgrounds (gender, ethnic background, and nationality). As an employee, you are entitled to favourable benefits regulated in Swedish law and agreements, as well as the benefits offered by Jönköping University. Collective agreements and individual salary settings are applicable. Employment starts at the earliest convenience.
Our school
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University. We offer attractive technical education at undergraduate and graduate levels and conduct advanced research in several technological areas. At the School of Engineering, research and teaching are conducted in computer science, computer engineering, and informatics. We have two expanding departments in these areas, with nearly 50 employees.
The School of Engineering is able to award doctorates in the area of industrial product realization. We collaborate with the surrounding society to develop new technology and spread knowledge to strengthen the competitiveness of companies. We have been awarded the accreditation "Engaged University" by the international organization ACEEU (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities)
We are located in the city of Jönköping in the south of Sweden at a convenient city campus in an environmentally friendly and safe environment with plenty of sports and outdoor activities nearby.
Please note if you are interested in more than one role you need to apply for them explicitly.
Follow the links below to apply and for more information about the positions and qualifications:
- https://ju.varbi.com/?jobtoken=1321a3ace335d157d219241c5dc16fe2bd5d71873
- https://ju.varbi.com/?jobtoken=13f1413f59f741d77fdc54d620cbfd1852012486b
- https://ju.varbi.com/?jobtoken=16dafaa1f09e5f4c437cc141d2ac273b391f7c0ff
Welcome with your application no later than 30th of September 2024.
For more information about Jönköping University and School of Engineering, visit: https://ju.se/en/about-us Ersättning
