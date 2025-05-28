Assistant Principal
2025-05-28
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES is looking for an assistant Principal to join our leadership team in Uppsala, who will support the Principal in leading and creating the opportunity for every student to realise their own potential in an international environment.
IES Uppsala opened in 2011 and offers bilingual education to 750 students between grades 4-9 (ages 10-16), and employs around 78 staff. This Assistant Principal position would be working primarily with years 7-9.
To work at IES is to be part of a professional community. The Assistant Principal will focus upon pastoral themes, the social and emotional wellbeing of students with an emphasis on behaviour, the classroom and school environment, as well as school culture. Academic themes coexist with pastoral care, and the role will overlap with themes relating to working with the curriculum and effective and research-based approaches to teaching and learning.
The Assistant Principal position involves being a member of the Senior Management Team, and having staff responsibility, for instance managing both the Student Care Team functions and the Heads of Year.
We are looking for candidates who can lead, manage and train their staff to ensure that students experience consistency, within a caring and supportive school environment.
Who are you?
You are a visible role model with a strong presence in the daily life of the school. You promote bilingualism, you have an international mindset and approach, and you are passionate about education and creating a climate for learning. You have the ability to engage and inspire both students and staff. You are flexible and adaptable to change, with a strong focus on outcomes. You have a proven track record in student care and academics, and leadership experience including staff responsibility.
Requirements:
• University degree in teaching or other relevant qualifications
• Leadership experience, preferably in schools
Other relevant experience:
• Knowledge of school law and guidelines
• Working with GDPR compliance
• Working with budget and maintenance
Want to find out more?
• Watch an Introduction to IES
• Read about what it is like to work with us
• Explore our homepage: www.engelska.se
Application
Please submit your CV accompanied with a cover letter to recruitment.uppsala@engelska.se
with the reference AP IES Uppsala. Your supporting documents should outline why you are interested in working at IES and your experience and approach to working with both pastoral and academic themes in school.
Interviews will be conducted during the application period, therefore please apply promptly.
