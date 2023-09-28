Assignment Manager Propulsion Development
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-09-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you our next top recruitment at Propulsion Development?
In the journey towards the leader in sustainable transport solutions, we at Propulsion Development have a very important mission. We are responsible for the development and maintenance of electrified and conventional propulsion solutions for the TRATON group and our partners. We drive the shift!
We are now looking for an ambitious and driven assignment manager within product maintenance! As an assignment manager you lead your crossfunctional working group through the different project phases helping to deliver on time. From finding the root cause to implementing the verified solution globally, you will have the mandate and responsibility for planning, budget and implementation of your projects. You will work in a global environment and build a wide network together with production, purchasing, simulation and testing groups, designers etc.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you have a Bachelor of Engineering or corresponding work experience in product development, production or purchasing and that you communicate fluently in English. Several years of experience within Scania R&D is a plus but not required. Good communication skills and flexible leadership are vital since we are acting in a global environment with stakeholders on several continents.
We also believe that you are familiar with agile processes and have a strong customer focus. Together with your working group, you have the task of preventing and minimizing customer impact in the event of quality deviations in the field. Your working group consists of members with different areas of expertise and you have a holistic perspective with curiosity to understand the important details.
Working at Scania
We at Scania understand the importance of work-life balance. Hence we offer a flexible working environment with possibilities to work from our technical center in Södertälje and from your home office that we at Scania helps to set up if needed.
We also offer an inclusive working environment with friendly and experienced colleagues that will help and guide you. In your new role, you will get a wide network within the TRATON family and a good insight into the global organization. As an assignment manager at propulsion development, you will have a good opportunity to develop your leadership and your career within Scania.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Irene Linares: irene.linares@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV and a personal letter. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-10-22. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
enligt ök Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8150988