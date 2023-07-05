Asset Manager
2023-07-05
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Vattenfall InCharge is scaling up its electric car charging solutions business in Europe. In Nordics we have a broad portfolio of public and B2B charging solutions. With this we contribute to our mission to enable fossil-free living within one generation! To maintain and further optimize our network of charging solutions, we are looking for someone who will fulfill the role of Asset Manager within Vattenfall E-mobility Nordics. You will belong to the team 'Asset and Customer Management'.
What are you going to do
The team ensures that we take care of our existing assets and customers. As an Asset Manager you ensure high uptime on charging stations and see how we can get the most value from our assets. You know how to translate strategic goals into maintenance and management plans. You analyze technical and financial data for trends and make proposals for investments and initiatives with the aim of further optimizing our charging network. In addition, you are one of the most important stakeholders in setting up a new Asset Management system. Furthermore, you are responsible for developing an Asset strategy to achieve an optimal balance between availability, costs and risk using the established data models for collecting failure mechanisms, risks and costs. You do this in collaboration with other employees in the team, within E-mobility Nordics and central functions.
Tasks and responsibilities:
Manage asset performance and risks within public and B2B
Develop targets for asset management within Vattenfall Nordics and follow up.
Analyze and drive improvements by agreeing with service providers what has to be done;
Analyze and report supplier performance in accordance with SLA.
Develop flow of information from Vattenfall Nordics to service providers and customers.
Ensure feedback loops within e-mobility to ensure prerequisites for a good asset management
Drive projects which ensures well functioning assets
Ensure overview of asset situation. This includes setting up and further optimizing asset management reports on the technical and financial performance of charging infrastructures - for Vattenfall owned stations and B2B customers.
Drawing up and evaluating (long-term) maintenance plans for the charging stations, including estimations of life-time-cost of hardware models;
Evaluate possibilities of extension/improvements of Vattenfall Nordics subscriptions and services in the aftermarket.
Represent the operative organization in international cross functional forums to drive development projects and overall scalability & transparency.
Qualifications
Your profile
We are looking for an Asset Manager that is analytical, independent and decisive. With which you can make a difference as an advisor, driver and coworker. You adapt well in a fast-growing environment and are open to the changes that this entails. You are eager to innovate every day and make a difference. You are comfortable with having several contact points and making people align. You understand the importance of change management and close cooperation.
You also meet the following criteria:
At least 3 years of relevant work experience, where experience in asset management is an advantage
Strong analytic skills and a demonstrated ability to summarize and analyze data sets from various sources
Technical device background is seen as an advantage
Project management experience
Knowledge of ISO55000 asset management is an advantage, or that you are willing to delve into it
Excellent communication skills - both written and verbal in Swedish and English
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
In addition to an interesting and important role in Vattenfall E-mobility Nordics you will work in a rapidly expanding market and contribute to a more sustainable world. We offer you work for a company with an inspiring goal: to enable fossil-free living within one generation.
Location The location of this position is Stockholm, but hybrid working is currently the norm. At Vattenfall, we attach great importance to a good work-life balance, so we will continue to look together at how we can contribute to this as an employer.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Suzan Hou Carlsson, suzan.houcarlsson@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna), Simon Salomonsson (Unionen), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna) , Mikael Mukka (SEKO)
We welcome your application in English no later than August 17th. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
