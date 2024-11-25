Asic Soc Verification Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Join our innovative team to take your expertise at Ericsson and elevate your ASIC verification to the next level. We specialize in the top-level verification of cutting-edge ASICs that power complex, high-performance systems. Our designs hold several hundreds of processor cores, DSPs as well as ARM cores, and many high-speed interfaces, including Ethernet, CPRI, and PCIe, integrated in multi-chip-modules, now often replacing monolithic solutions.
As an ASIC Top-Level Verification Engineer, you'll be part of a team tackling some of the most challenging verification tasks in the industry, ensuring that our ASICs meet our high standards for performance, functionality, and security.
You will play an important role in enabling ASIC designs to run on our hardware emulation platforms containing a Palladium machine and a Siemens Veloce Strato+/M2+ emulator. Hardware emulation also serves used as an enabler that helps in pipe-cleaning the flow to be used during ASIC Silicon prototype bring-up, and in other post-Silicon activities.
You will also work with specification and development of software driven tests for all our platforms, SystemC/TLM simulation, RTL simulation, hardware emulation, and eventually on Silicon.
What you will do
• Compile and partition designs to run in the hardware emulator, which typically includes:
a)Several different ASIC Top-level variants where part of the design is stripped of to minimize the footprint in the emulator.
b) A full top-level design.
c) Two stripped ASICs communicating in a multi-ASIC scenario.
d) Potentially stand-alone subsystems or IPs hooked up to a simulator outside the emulator.
• Participate in developing a hybrid environment running part of the design in the emulator and part of the design in the TLM simulator.
• Help in debugging tests failing in emulator regressions.
• Support emulator users.
We encourage people working with the emulation environment also to:
• Participate in development of software driven tests written in C.
• Debug the tests, using the hardware emulator, in case of long running tests, otherwise most tests are debugged using the SystemC/TLM platform or in RTL simulation.
• Contribute to keeping your tests clean in the CI regression running on our four run platforms.
Skills you bring
• Experience and understanding of hardware emulators.
• Knowledge on how compile and partition an ASIC design to run in a hardware emulator.
• Solid RTL debugging skills in SystemVerilog or VHDL designs.
• Scripting experience, particularly in Python and possibly TCL
• Experience in C programming, preferably in embedded software programming.
• Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or related field.
• Strong drive for innovation, with a proactive interest in refining verification methodologies.
• Clear communication skills for effective teamwork and coordination across diverse teams.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We encourage you to consider applying to jobs where you might not meet all the criteria. We recognize that we all have transferrable skills, and we can support you with the skills that you need to develop.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: [[Sweden]] || [[Stockholm]]
Primary Recruiter: [[Anitha Pulluru]] Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9029156