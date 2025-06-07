Asic Developer
2025-06-07
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Join our visionary team of ASIC, FPGA, and SoC engineers, united by a shared passion for shaping the future of mobile communication technology. Dedicated to delivering industry-leading ASIC solutions, we are at the forefront of innovation, driving advancements for current and emerging standards, including 6G.
Our mission is to craft cutting-edge, first-class ASICs that empower the next generation of communication. Working in close collaboration with internal teams, standardization bodies, and specialized vendors, we strive to push the boundaries of technology and redefine what's possible in connectivity.
What you will do:
• Participate in designing, developing, and optimising ASIC tools and methodologies.
• Work closely with a team of experts, leveraging collective knowledge to build industry-leading ASICs. Engage with standardisation teams and external partners to align designs with the latest mobile standards.
• Constantly seek ways to improve design processes, methodologies, and outcomes. We value your input and encourage you to share your ideas on how we can continue to innovate and work smarter.
• Build broad technical expertise in ASIC/FPGA and SoC (System on Chip). As our team moves across different proficiency areas, you will have the opportunity to expand your skill set.
• Contribute to projects that will be integral to 5G rollouts, shaping the future of communication for both people and machines. Your work will have a tangible impact on the way the world communicates.
What We Offer:
• Creative Freedom: From day one, you will have the freedom to create and innovate. We believe in empowering our engineers to take ownership of their work by providing support.
• Supportive Team Environment: You will never be alone in your efforts. Our team is here to back you up, provide guidance, and collaborate on overcoming challenges together.
• Continuous Learning: We are committed to continuous improvement, and we want you to grow with us. You will have opportunities to learn and develop your technical skills across a range of areas.
• Impactful Work: The solutions you help build will play a critical role in the future of communication technology. Join us in making a real difference.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
• Strong foundation in digital logic design, (VHDL/Verilog), and ASIC design methodologies.
• Ability to work effectively as part of a team, focusing on sharing knowledge and learning from others.
Problem-solving: Strong analytical skills and a proactive approach to finding innovative solutions.
