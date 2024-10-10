Asia Marketing Lead
2024-10-10
About TOTEME
TOTEME is a Swedish fashion house founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From the studio in Stockholm, the label explores the appeal of a modern uniform through distinct design cues, meticulous craftsmanship and methodic repetition. TOTEME is a conscious label committed to making decisions that work in favor of people, animals and the planet.
The role
TOTEME is looking for an Asia Marketing Lead to join our team in Stockholm full-time. In this role, you will be responsible for the strategic development, management, and execution of TOTEME's marketing activities in the Asian markets, focusing on China and Korea. The role encompasses social media marketing, marketplace marketing and local marketing activations. Acting as the company's market specialist, you will be responsible for adapting and localizing the global marketing strategy and initiatives, as well as driving region-specific strategies and projects. The position is based in Stockholm with occasional travel to local markets. You will report to the Head of Marketing.
Responsibilities
Act as the marketing team's specialist on Asian markets, continually tracking local market trends and providing strategic insights to global teams.
Tailor global marketing strategies to meet local needs while ensuring brand consistency.
Develop and manage an Asia-specific marketing calendar.
Initiate and lead local marketing projects, including store openings, events, and collaborations.
Innovate and manage social media plans that align with brand values and local trends.
Adapt and oversee content creation and copy for local media channels and marketplaces.
Supervise local agency partnerships and daily management of social media and community engagement.
Collaborate with the CRM & Loyalty and Commercial teams to create China-specific strategies aimed at enhancing customer relationships.
Monitor, evaluate, and report on the performance of local content and initiatives.
Participate in and contribute to TOTEME's social and environmental sustainability strategy.
Your profile
Extensive experience in marketing roles within the Asian markets, with a deep understanding of local consumer behavior and trends.
Strong knowledge of the fashion and luxury sectors in Asia, including key competitors and market dynamics.
Proven track record of developing and executing successful marketing strategies tailored to diverse audiences, leveraging digital marketing tools and platforms, including social media, e-commerce, and influencer marketing.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and market research to inform decision-making and strategy.
Fluent in written and spoken English and Mandarin Chinese or Korean; proficiency in additional Asian languages is a plus.
About you
A strategic thinker with the ability to drive local marketing initiatives while aligning with the brand's global vision.
Digitally savvy and adaptable to a fast-paced environment, with a growth mindset and a positive, collaborative outlook.
A proactive self-starter, eager to learn and contribute across diverse tasks.
Analytical and solution-oriented, with excellent problem-solving skills.
Comfortable working both independently and collaboratively, with a keen eye for detail and quality.
Enthusiastic about TOTEME's brand, vision, and sustainability goals.
TOTEME has teams in Stockholm, London and New York with a growing number of stores in Europe, North America and Asia. You will join a dynamic, creative and highly collaborative team working towards exciting projects and milestones. You will contribute to the company's development and have the opportunity to grow within your role.
TOTEME stands for inclusivity and a sense of belonging in the workplace. We welcome all applicants and recruit on the basis of skills and experience.
By applying to this position I agree with TOTEME's privacy policy and to be contacted about future job opportunities for up to 2 years from the submission date.
