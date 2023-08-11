Art Director
2023-08-11
Job description :
Develop and maintain visual directions for various games and ensure distinct visual identities for each product.
Daily Meetings review of teams sprint tasks. End of Day check ups and communication about any issues with timelines, quality or direction questions.
Mentor and support the art leadership team Setting up initial meetings, time estimations when starting a new project and new sprints.
Ongoing communication with art leadership and product managers about definitions and directions.
Creating visual representations, PPT, UI, 3D examples for prototypes, art direction, company management needs.
Managing Art assetsand creating a detailed art library Communicate and collaborate directly with the art team, the VP Product and the game developers to guide the products' visual progress from beginning to end.
Regularly review game art and marketing materials to ensure content is high quality and on brand.
Establish visual standards and provide recommendations to elevate the overall quality.
Provide art feedback on 2D concepts, 3D art, animation, and UI. Problem-solve creative and quality issues; identify achievable solutions that deliver brand consistency and appeal, and improve the overall experience on Roblox.
Research and identify innovative new visual styles and techniques relevant to Roblox. Be up to date with new features and past features that improve art work on the Roblox platform. Communicate that to the art team and make sure they all know and use best practices on the platform. Participate in creative brainstorm sessions with partners to identify new ideas and game experiences. Så ansöker du
