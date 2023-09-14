Area SME, Digital | Manufacturing & Logistics
The opportunity
We are currently looking for our next Area SME / Business Analyst with expertise in Manufacturing and Logistics including Industry 4.0 and the concept of Digital Twin to join our team.
If you are reading this, you probably already know that Polestar is an electric performance car brand. We work hard to create a unique experience for the customer, owner, and driver. The thrill of driving the car, the digital experience of buying, owning, and controlling a Polestar require us to push the limits of technology and software development. Sustainability has been there from the beginning, and we have set a moonshot goal for climate-neutral cars in 2030. This is an opportunity for you who want to dive in and make a difference.
This position is located at our Lindholmen office in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe in a hybrid model when it comes to remote and onsite work, knowing that both in-person collaboration and individual time to focus are needed. What matters most is that people get the time, and support, to do what needs to be done. And to enjoy doing it, of course.
About the Manufacturing and Logistics team within the Digital Industrial domain
The purpose of the domain is the digital enablement of industrial manufacturing, supply chain and O2D for Polestar. This is a newly established domain, that will grow over time to enable the next step in Polestar's growth.
The Manufacturing and Logistics team is responsible for the digital solutions used to build and deliver our cars. The digital solutions in this area help bring materials from the suppliers to the plant including Customs clearance, as well as to steer the logistics and the manufacturing processes inside the plant. Once the car is produced the Yard and Outbound logistics solutions will support the distribution of the car to the customer including support for different Customs processes.
The responsibilities
As the Area SME, you will work closely with the business and the digital leads in order to understand the business requirements and form them into future proof digital solutions. You value simplicity and are willing to challenge technical constraints and procedures to achieve robust and scalable solutions. You will be the visionary force securing that the digital solutions are aligned with the business processes and provides world class support for the users. You will have daily collaboration with the solution architect to secure that the solutions follow the architectural and cybersecurity guidelines. See below for a more thorough breakdown of the various tasks and areas you'll be responsible for:
• Design the overall data flow corresponding to the business processes within the Area
• Ensure that the solutions align to the enterprise policies as defined by the Architecture & Standards team
• Support the architect with integrations activities and guide and support the developers, to secure that implementations follow the business processes
• Ensuring that solutions development is scalable and global by design
• Work with Digital and Technical Leads to align the roadmap with strengths and opportunities to supporting the business needs
• Constantly work with improving the Digital product/service/platform, not afraid to challenge the status quo
The ideal candidate
In order to succeed in this role, and at Polestar in general, there are a few characteristics you'll need to have. Tenacity. Flexibility. Curiosity. The ability to take the initiative, to meet deadlines and requirements, and to abandon ideas when they're not feasible. Though you have deep and wide experience within the field, you're still curious and not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You embrace a culture of trust and complete transparency, where you are an active coach and mentor whose goals are to grow and maximize the team's potential. You promote free thought and is energized by ideas from others in team. You have strong communication skills with ability to align the organization on complex technical decisions. In addition, you'll need the following qualifications:
• Deep understanding within the Manufacturing and Logistics Processes, preferable from the Automotive sector, both from a Digital and Business perspective
• Experience working on projects that span multiple organizations and business units
• Seasoned technical lead with deep insight into newest technology trends
• Significant experience with Agile infrastructure, environments, and deployment strategies / technologies to drive efficient working practices
• Experience managing business priorities within backlog
• Preferably good knowledge of the Industry 4.0 concept
• Experience of working with Information Modelling
• Experience to facilitate and drive workshops with business stakeholders in order to identify solutions that are aligned with the business needs
Polestar is an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though we have a global presence, we maintain the growth-mindset. Change happens often at Polestar. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
The process
If the above matches your ambitions, be sure to apply. Our selection process is ongoing, and the job advert will remain open until it's filled.
