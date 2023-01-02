Area Sales Manager fluent in French
Firefly AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-02
We continue to grow and we are looking for Area Sales Manager. If you want to be part of a successful international team, if you have a passion for selling advanced technical systems and building long lasting business relationships with customers, you might be the person we are looking for.
Work description
As an Area Sales Manager you will:
- manage sales of advanced tailor made fire prevention systems to customers in the process industry
- be responsible for the entire sales cycle, from first contact and processing of new leads, to customer visits, to final negotiations
- develop new business opportunities and maintain existing business on your markets
- actively work with marketing activities in your markets, such as trade shows, seminars etc
- Work together with our distributor in France
- have approximately 50-90 travelling days per year, mainly to France.
We are looking for a Area Sales Manager:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or other academic education
Consolidated experience and proven track record in a sales engineer role + 5 years
High technical interest and a high degree of technical curiosity
-
Business minded
Flexible and adaptable - not constrained by preconception and able to evolve approaches based on business needs
Self-driven with a lot of energy
Being fluent in French and English, Swedish is merit.
The position is located at our Headquarters in Stockholm. You must be eligible to work in Sweden.
You will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. To be able to contribute to our team we believe you have a strong sense of commitment and drive, are prestigeless, and like us, love that our advanced technology increases safety in workplaces around the world.
At Firefly, we are passionate about safety and technical innovation. We are constantly striving to reach the most effective fire prevention and protection solutions for industrial processes in areas such as tissue manufacturing, recycling processes, bioenergy and woodworking. Our efforts reduce the risk of fires and dust explosions in industries, resulting in safer workplaces for people all over the world.
Since 1973, Firefly develops, manufactures and sells state of the art fire prevention and protection systems.
Over 90 employees with international backgrounds work in our headquarter, located in a spacious office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm. We are represented worldwide and sales are made both directly to customers as well as through distributors in over 80 countries. Firefly is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Learn more on how Firefly's Quick Suppression System works:
